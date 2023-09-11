 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

California pushing back on school book bans

090823_Book_Ban_MG_CM_03.jpg
Buy Now

A stack of books in Sacramento on Sept. 8, 2023. 

 
 Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

While some states have been banning books by the hundreds, California appears headed in the opposite direction — enacting a law that would penalize local school boards that block any book reflecting the state’s diversity.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to sign Assembly Bill 1078, which is intended to prevent school boards from banning books based solely on the books’ inclusion of history or culture related to Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ people or other groups. It expands the state’s existing education code requiring schools to include the experiences of racial, ethnic and LGBTQ groups in curriculum.

“(This bill) offers a clear statement from the Legislature and governor about California’s commitment to free inquiry and non-discrimination in our public schools,” said UCLA education professor John Rogers, who’s studied book bans. “That’s always been important, but it’s particularly important now, as we’re seeing efforts in some areas to challenge the role of the public school as an instrument to promote the ideals of inclusion and diverse democracy.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News