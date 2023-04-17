Five seniors on the Hanford High School swim team were honored Thursday evening for having left the team in better shape than they found it.

Blake Rober, Rihanna Luna, Morgan Hill, Miles Brosseau and Cecilia Ramos were the team’s seniors honored during a ceremony amid Thursday’s match against Mission Oak Thursday at Hanford High School.

“There’s some emotion to it. I’ve grown up in this pool — well not this pool since it’s a new one obviously. But I’ve grown up playing water sports here since I was 6 or 7 years old,” said Brosseau. “It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m excited for the next chapter.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you