HANFORD — For the first time in school history the Hanford High Girl’s Soccer won the D2 Central Section Championship in a thrilling championship match between the top two seeded teams.
Hanford High, ranked No. 1, and No. 2-ranked Sanger High School needed extra time to decide this one. Early in the first half Sanger found the back of the net to go up 1-0 and they controlled the majority of the first half.
After a couple halftime adjustments, the Bullpups came out on fire in the second half with multiple chances on frame. Hailey Langley was able to connect on a long range free kick to tie it up 1-1 and that score held through the end of regulation. In the first overtime Isabella Schroder was able to find the back of the net to put the Bullpups up 2-1. Sanger would answer immediately though to make it 2-2. Late in the second overtime period Ashlyn Isenberg fought to score the third and deciding goal for Hanford High.
The defense held strong in the last few minutes of the match as Sanger threw everyone up to push for a goal. Hanford High goalkeeper Melody Martinez finished with 13 saves including several huge saves at the end of regulation and in the overtime periods. The win pushes Hanford High to 17-1-1 on the season.
“This has been a dream season for a special group of young ladies. They’ve worked hard all season and accomplished their two big goals we set from the start: win WYL and win Valley. At the end of the day this game came down to heart and sheer will. We have girls playing through injuries, had a couple get hurt in this match and their teammates stepped up to fill positions they don’t normally play. I’m extremely proud and blessed to get to work with a group like this,” said coach Jordan Barba.
Hanford High will play Tuesday in the State quarterfinals.
