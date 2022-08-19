brewfest 1
Max Headroom performs classic '80s jams during the Lemoore Lions Brewfest in this 2021 file photo. The event returns Saturday, Aug. 27. 

 Gary Feinstein for the Sentinel

Amid the heat wave affecting the Valley, the Lemoore Lions are offering a fun way to cool off and quench thirsts.

The annual Lemoore Lions Brewfest returns to the Lemoore Lions Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

“This is our way of gathering the community together to say, ‘hey, come here and have fun, enjoy yourselves,’” said Lions Treasurer James Pridgen. “It’s our way of showing gratitude back to the community and the people who donate to our causes.”

