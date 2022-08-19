Amid the heat wave affecting the Valley, the Lemoore Lions are offering a fun way to cool off and quench thirsts.
The annual Lemoore Lions Brewfest returns to the Lemoore Lions Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
“This is our way of gathering the community together to say, ‘hey, come here and have fun, enjoy yourselves,’” said Lions Treasurer James Pridgen. “It’s our way of showing gratitude back to the community and the people who donate to our causes.”
The event will feature food, fun, games and — of course — brews, both locally and nationally known.
“We’ll have the big guys — Coors, Budweiser and a little bit of microbrewers as well with draft beers and craft beers,” Pridgen said.
The Brewfest, held near the end of every summer, is the Lions’ signature fundraiser for the year. The $15,000 to $20,000 the club raises each year in proceeds from the event goes toward funding all the club's projects for the year.
“All the proceeds go right back into the city,” he said.
The club uses the proceeds to fund projects with Lemoore Parks and Recreation and annual events like Breakfast with Santa and Reason for the Season at Christmas and Easter egg-hunting events in spring.
The club has also donated to the local Boys and Girls Club and Valley Children’s Hospital, the Lemoore Senior Center, the NAS Lemoore Aviator Memorial Association, the Lemoore Police Department’s Explorer program and Lemoore High School Sober Grad among other local organizations.
In addition to the brews and bites, the event will feature live music from local favorites Max Headroom, who will perform a variety of hits from the 1980s.
The event, which began in 2008, returned last year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and did so in a big way.
“We had more people than we expected last year. We were running out of food,” Pridgen laughed.
This year, the Lions are expecting just as many people as years past and are confident that they’ll have enough food and drink for everyone.
Tickets available are capped at 1,000 every year. The event has always sold out so it’s advised to get tickets in advance, as none will be sold the day of the event.
Drinking tickets are $45, which includes beer samples, and designated drivers tickets are $25. Tickets are available at the Lemoore locations of Best Buy Market, Bird Street Brewing and The Wrecking Bar. In Hanford, they are available at Chicken Shack, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fatte Albert's and Dickies BBQ.
You must be 21 years or older to attend the Lemoore Lions Club Brewfest.