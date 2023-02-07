Welcome aboard the Kings County Bookmobile! Funded by California State Library and Friends of Kings County Library, the new addition will be presented to the public on February 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. outside at the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty Street.

Bookmobiles in America started in 1839 in Texas. A women’s club began advocating for horse-drawn wagons to carry books to isolated areas.

But some areas were unreachable. During the Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the Pack Horse Library Project. In Kentucky, women were recruited to ride mules or horses to people in the Appalachians. They brought books, magazines and newspapers to those living in isolation.

Recommended for you