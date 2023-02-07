Welcome aboard the Kings County Bookmobile! Funded by California State Library and Friends of Kings County Library, the new addition will be presented to the public on February 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. outside at the Kings County Library, 401 N. Douty Street.
Bookmobiles in America started in 1839 in Texas. A women’s club began advocating for horse-drawn wagons to carry books to isolated areas.
But some areas were unreachable. During the Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the Pack Horse Library Project. In Kentucky, women were recruited to ride mules or horses to people in the Appalachians. They brought books, magazines and newspapers to those living in isolation.
A recent bestseller by author Kim Michele Richardson tells about these horseback librarians. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek and the sequel, The Book Woman’s Daughter, not only educates about this era, but also about the Blue People of Kentucky. Both books are in the local library.
There really is a Troublesome Creek. It’s a place where people with blue skin resided. They were discriminated against and felt safer away from society. It was a crime for a “blue” to marry a “white” person. As a result, the recessive gene was passed on through intermarriage. It was later discovered the strange coloring was due to an enzyme deficiency.
I was 8 when I discovered the bookmobile. For me, it was a lifeline, especially in the summer. Every two weeks I took my girlfriend, who was not a reader, and picked out three books each and I had two weeks to read six books.
My mother valued housework over reading. She would take the books away to punish me. I learned to dodge her and hide to read in peace.
A child who loves to read will always find a way.