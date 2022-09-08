Meat and Potatoes: Football safety, according to a football mom
Lisa Smith Molinari

“Mom, can the dog I’m sitting for this weekend stay at our house so I won’t have to sleep at his owner’s place?” the text from my daughter, Lilly, read. “He’s a little Pomeranian mix named Ricky-Bobby,” she wrote, “Isn’t that cute?”

As a parent, it’s no fun to say “no” all the time. “Yes” is so much easier. I’m a firm believer that children thrive when they are in an environment that is well-defined by rules and led by a strong but nurturing authority figure. However, being a good mother is hard, and sometimes you just want to say “Yes.”

Yes, eat chicken nuggets for dinner again. Yes, draw on yourself with markers. Yes, wear bootie shorts to school. Yes, take a log of cookie dough in your lunchbox.

