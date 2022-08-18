Last Thursday, bricks commemorating donors to the “D” Street Plaza project were placed on the fountain. About 120 bricks were sold at $50 apiece to help fund the Downtown Revitalization Committee’s efforts. Other features of the plaza project already in place are numerous park benches, several new trees, a flagpole, and white gazebo, and a community events bulletin box. Still in the planning stage is a mural depicting old-time downtown Lemoore to be painted on the Bank of America building. The names of those sponsoring the mural painting will likely be depicted within the mural itself, according to Tom Buford, revitalization committee chairman.
The resignation of Brian Recht, former principal at Meadow Lane School, has caused a chain reaction bringing some changes at the Lemoore Elementary School District. As neatly as dominos falling into place, Recht’s position is being filled from within the district. Rick Rayburn, principal at the Lemoore Elementary, will be moving into Recht’s slot at Meadow Lane, while Candace Jones, Assistant Principal of Lemoore Elementary, will move into Rayburn’s office as principal. To fill Jones’ position as Assistant Principal, new hire Cynthia James seems to fit the bill. James, who has worked with “at risk” youth, will be an excellent assistant to Candy,” said one LES official.
The United States Olympic basketball team, also known as “The Dream Team,” will go down in my book (Ed Martin) as the greatest basketball team ever assembled. Even when the rest of the world catches up with us in basketball, no country will ever be able to put together such a talented group of athletes in one sport. The multi-million dollar-egos didn’t clash, perhaps due to the careful coaching of Chuck Daly, perhaps not.
Tommie Smith, former Lemoore High star athlete and world record holder in the 200 meters, ran the 75-yad dash and a leg of the 440 relay at Monday night’s track meet to thrill the participating athletes and spectators with his long stride and grace. Tommy, here in Lemoore for a family reunion spent most of the evening visiting and signing autographs for local youngsters.
Beautiful downtown Lemoore is a reality at last. After nearly four years of study and effort on the part of the Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce, the Beautification Committee and the city of Lemoore, along with their consultants Grunwald-Crawford and Associates and Donald Christiansen A.I.D., have planned a beautiful, revamped downtown area. The two-block section of D Street from Follett to Fox Street has been landscaped with railroad ties and planted with various varieties of trees and shrubs. Angle parking on the north side of the street and parallel parking on the south side has created more parking and makes it easier to get in and out of a parking stall on the main street. There will be a giant celebration this week to commemorate the opening of the new downtown area.
The City Council meeting in the Justice Court Tuesday night approved a resolution setting forth the city’s objection to construction of 200 additional housing units on the Naval Air Station at a time when unused housing is available locally. The Kings County Board of Supervisors recently went on record with the same type of policy statement.
Only fragmentary damage was sustained in Lemoore, but practically the entire populace arose en masse promptly (upon what some of them thought was the stroke of doom) at 4:53 Monday morning, when the second strongest earthquake in California’s recorded history rumbled into eerie actuality. Bells of all kinds added to the din and confusion. Clyde Floyd, who resides near the city’s water tower at F and Fox streets, viewed the 75,000 gallon tank with amazement as it swayed and rocked visibly. “I could hear the water slurp and swoosh back and forth in the tank minutes after the quake itself subsided,” Clyde reported. City Clerk George Robertson could hardly believe his eyes when he unlocked his office in the City Hall Monday morning. The 6-foot city safe, which had stood on three-by-four blocks and its 6-inch-wide metal wheels had crushed through the hardwood flooring and are now solidly embedded up to the axles.
Plans for extensive development of a community market center at Hall’s Corner north of Lemoore have been announced by Delbert Hall, businessman and owner of Hall’s Subdivision. Contractor is Roland I. Forkner, general contractor, and the building will have a Spanish design.
Home-cooked meals advertised as “the best in town” are featured at Tharp and Rose restaurant on Front Street. The special is a full four course dinner for 40 cents.