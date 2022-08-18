Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Last Thursday, bricks commemorating donors to the “D” Street Plaza project were placed on the fountain. About 120 bricks were sold at $50 apiece to help fund the Downtown Revitalization Committee’s efforts. Other features of the plaza project already in place are numerous park benches, several new trees, a flagpole, and white gazebo, and a community events bulletin box. Still in the planning stage is a mural depicting old-time downtown Lemoore to be painted on the Bank of America building. The names of those sponsoring the mural painting will likely be depicted within the mural itself, according to Tom Buford, revitalization committee chairman.

  The resignation of Brian Recht, former principal at Meadow Lane School, has caused a chain reaction bringing some changes at the Lemoore Elementary School District. As neatly as dominos falling into place, Recht’s position is being filled from within the district. Rick Rayburn, principal at the Lemoore Elementary, will be moving into Recht’s slot at Meadow Lane, while Candace Jones, Assistant Principal of Lemoore Elementary, will move into Rayburn’s office as principal. To fill Jones’ position as Assistant Principal, new hire Cynthia James seems to fit the bill. James, who has worked with “at risk” youth, will be an excellent assistant to Candy,” said one LES official.

