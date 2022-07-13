Take care of your DMV transactions, such as the online driver’s knowledge test, from the comfort of your home with the DMV’s online services! Online services allow you to take advantage of fast and convenient service, with the comfort of knowing that your transaction is safe and secure. The online driver’s knowledge test is available in over 35 languages for eligible customers who complete the online driver’s license application. Along with the knowledge test, there is also an interactive eLearning course option for those who need to renew their license and have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method. The eLearning course is approximately 45 minutes and is currently only available in English.
Don't wait, start your driver’s license application now at dmv.ca.gov/online!
Q: Can I take the online drivers test on my mobile device?
A: No, the test cannot be taken on a tablet or a mobile device. You will need to take the online test on an internet-enabled computer or a laptop with a webcam. You can begin the online exam between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. For identity verification and as a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.
Q: How many times can I attempt to the online driver’s test?
A: The test can be attempted online twice. If you fail to pass the test after two tries, you will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.
Q: What happens after I take my online knowledge test or eLearning course?
A: Customers with a testing requirement for their license must still go to an office after completing one of the online options to provide the required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision screening, and be issued a licensing document.
For more information or answers to questions not listed here, please visit www.dmv.ca.gov/online