The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to help you maintain your driving independence for as long as you can drive safely. The DMV offers resources to help you take care of your DMV tasks from the comfort of your home or at your local field office. California drivers, aged 70 years or older, have until the end of 2022 to take advantage of a temporary rule that offers driver’s license or identification (ID) card renewal online or by mail, even if a renewal notice states that the driver is required to visit a DMV field office. If you still need to apply for your REAL ID for the first time you will still need to visit a DMV field office to complete the application process. You can shorten your in-person visit at the DMV by starting the REAL ID application online and uploading the required documents before making an appointment at a field office.
Q: Are there other alternatives for DMV services besides online or in-person?
A: The DMV continues to develop innovative approaches to streamline processes and limit the time customers spend in field offices by offering many services online that used to require an office visit. In many instances, the customer starts the process online and then is contacted later by a DMV representative through email to complete the transaction. The DMV also increased the number of items that can be taken care of at a kiosk as well as increased kiosk language options.