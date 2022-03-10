This week I am coming to you from Las Vegas, Nevada, where my senior staff and I are attending the 2022 Western Veterinary Conference. Western Veterinary Conference is the largest veterinary conference in the western region of the United States. This is the second time my practice manager and I had the pleasure to attend, but a first for Dr. Collins and RVT, Kiersten Carlson. It was also Dr. Collins first trip to Las Vegas since she is an East Coast girl, so she really enjoyed seeing the lights.
We arrived on Saturday afternoon and classes ran Sunday thru Wednesday. Each of us had separate schedules to maximize our learning opportunities. My goal for the conference was to learn more about Rabbit dentals, reducing anesthetic risk for rabbits, and cardiac case management. Dr. Collins goals were to gain knowledge on ultrasound imaging, eye testing and eye enucleation (eye removal). RVT Kiersten, who assists me with dentals, planned most of her class time learning about improving dental extraction techniques. Finally, practice manager LaDawna wanted to attend courses on new technology, ways to avoid staff burnout, and tips on increasing staff morale.
In the evenings, we had some free time. Dr. Collins and Kiersten took advantage of free tickets to the Michael Jackson Cirque du Soleil. Neither had been to a Cirque du Soleil, so this was a very exciting opportunity. LaDawna and I had a very different adventure! On our walk down the strip, we tried to catch a stray dog. I’m not exactly sure what my plan was had I caught it! We might have had to sleep in the car. Hopefully, the feisty pup found its way home.
On the drive back to Lemoore on Wednesday, we all recapped what we learned. Since we all attended different lectures, we had so much to share with each other. Though closing the office for a few days to attend Western Veterinary Conference was a difficult choice, we returned with a wealth of information and some new equipment as well. We learned about an experimental drug being used to treat “FIP” Feline Infectious Peritonitis, Bearded Dragon fungal infection management, avian surgery, cardiac care in cats and dogs, diabetes management, and so much more.
Finally, I look forward to sharing the information with my team and ultimately using the knowledge to provide the pets of Kings County the most up to date quality care.