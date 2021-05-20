This week, I received an email regarding cerebellar hypoplasia:
Dear Dr. Kait,
What is your knowledge about life expectancy, challenges with training, or general health of dogs with smaller cerebellums that have been diagnosed with Cerebellar hypoplasia?
Thank you,
Angela
Cerebellar hypoplasia is an incomplete development of the cerebellum (a part of the brain). It is a congenital condition, meaning it occurred in utero while the fetus was developing. The cause could be genetic, infection, or can be due to injury or toxins.
Though the condition can occur in any breed, it does have a genetic tie to Airedale Terriers, Cocker Spaniels, Beagles, Boston Terriers, Bull Terriers, Chow Chows, Dachshunds, French Bull Dogs, Irish Setters, Labrador Retrievers, Miniature Schnauzers, Pugs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, Silky Terriers, Weimaraners, and Wirehaired Fox Terriers. In these breeds, there is a higher occurrence rate. There is no connection linked to a certain gender though.
Aside from the genetic occurrences, cerebellar hypoplasia can also be caused by viral infections. In this case, multiple puppies are usually affected to varying degrees. Other brain malformations such as hydrocephalus (a build up of extra fluid around the brain), or pachygyria (abnormal development of nerve cells) may occur in combination. In dogs, the parvovirus and canine herpesvirus are linked to this deformity. This occurs when the parvo or herpes virus cross the placenta and infect the developing puppies.
The final cause of cerebellar hypoplasia are cases of injury or teratogenic (embryo deforming) toxins causing the brain malformation.
In many cases, the exact cause may be unknown, but the affected puppies typically begin showing signs at 2-3 weeks. These puppies are often smaller than their litter mates and often have difficulty nursing. Most of the puppies severely affected are failure to thrive. They usually will not survive without a high level of care from a human. If they survive long enough to be mobile, signs are ataxia (lack of muscle control), over reaching or uncoordinated use of limbs, loss of balance, fine tremors, or head twitching/tilting. The puppies may appear drunk or behave in a manner with notable cognitive delay when interacting with liter mates or humans. Puppies that have mild symptoms may live long enough to be adopted to new homes.
Mild cases of cerebellar hypoplasia may be difficult to diagnose. Your veterinarian will probably refer you to a neurologist. Diagnostic tests such as an MRI will be needed. This will allow the specialist to distinguish between many neurological conditions that may cause symptoms such as these. Your puppy may be diagnosed with cerebellar hypoplasia if the diagnostic imaging shows an under-developed cerebellum. If the puppy has been stable enough to leave its mother, the pups condition may be stable. In these cases, many can live into adulthood. It is important to remember that these special needs dogs will be developmentally delayed.
The extent of developmental delay will vary. In some cases, a dog may not be trainable. It may not understand concepts normal dogs do, such as housebreaking, leash walking, etc. It may not understand dangers like jumping from high places, or fearing dangerous circumstances. In more severe cases, puppies will need to be force fed and will never be independent. In such cases, euthanasia may be considered.
In conclusion, it is important to choose your puppy wisely. Look for puppies that are the same size as litter mates and have coordinated motor skills. If your family is choosing a special needs puppy, the decision should not be taken lightly. One should reflect on what is involved before making this commitment. Keep in mind the pet’s ongoing medical needs and how that will fit into your life and finances. It is possible to care for these dogs, but it will be challenging. In cases of physical disability, the dogs often have ongoing health issues and may or may not live a full life.
Finally, I’d like to thank Angela for emailing a question. Community involvement makes writing the column interesting! If you have an idea for a topic or a question about pet care, please submit your ideas to askdrkait@gmail.com.
