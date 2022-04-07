Antibiotics were discovered in the 1920s. Before their discovery, many people died from minor infections such as pneumonia. The medical discovery was life changing, increasing life expectancies, and making surgical procedures much safer. By the 1940s, antibiotic use was becoming common. Today, the safety of widespread antibiotic use is coming into question. The concerns for overuse of antibiotics is something that the medical community, both human and veterinary, continue to study.
First, one should understand the basics of antibiotics, how they work, when they should be used, when they shouldn’t, the risks involved, and concerns over antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Antibiotics are products that kill or prevent reproduction of micro-organisms, specifically bacteria. These substances can occur naturally, (for example honey has natural antibacterial properties) or are synthetic or manmade. Some antibiotics kill a wide range of bacteria are called broad spectrum, while other antibiotics only kill a few types of bacteria, so they would be labeled narrow spectrum. In either case, it is important to remember that only bacterial infections can be cured with antibiotics.
If your pet has an infection, your veterinarian will need to evaluate if the illness is caused by a bacterial infection, virus, or even a fungus. Treating illnesses caused by invisible invaders is a complex issue. Since illnesses are caused by micro-organisms (organisms not seen by the naked eye), your veterinarian will need to do some detective work. This will likely require diagnostic tests to evaluate. Your veterinarian may take a culture which will be sent off to the lab. At the lab, the microorganisms are allowed to grow. They are then viewed under a microscope to determine what type of pathogen your pet is infected with. Fungal infections are treated with anti-fungals, bacterial infections are treated with antibiotics, and many viral infections have no treatment other than treating symptoms as they occur within the patient’s body. If an infection which is fungal or viral is treated with antibiotics, it will have no benefit, in fact it can make matters worse.
Bacteria naturally occur in your pets body and most are good. So, when antibiotics are used to treat an infection, both good and bad bacteria are killed. This can cause side effects to the digestive system such as diarrhea, due to the good bacteria in the gut being killed. Other common side effects of antibiotics are nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain. Allergic reactions can include hives, or breathing issues (anaphylaxis).
Aside from these risks, there are much more serious concerns. It is estimated that up to one half of all antibiotic use is not necessary. The overuse of antibiotics has lead to antibiotic resistance. Though antibiotics are a very powerful germ fighting tool if used responsibly, overtime the overuse has caused super bacteria which have evolved so that antibiotics no longer work on them. This evolution poses a big threat to pets and people. Antibiotic resistant bacteria have adapted to survive through antibiotic treatments and then the stronger bacteria are left alive to replicate. These super bacteria are very dangerous because there are very few or no treatments available to kill them.
Finally, it is important to follow a few safety step for a safe future for people and pets. First, trust your veterinarian’s advice regarding what treatments your pet needs. Allow for the necessary diagnostics to be performed so the appropriate medications can be prescribed. If your pet is prescribed antibiotics, always use them as directed.
Do not skip doses or discontinue treatment before the entire course has been completed. If your veterinarian instructs you to discontinue an antibiotic, the remaining medication can be discarded at the medicine drop box at the King’s County Sherriff’s Office.
Never save them for later, since a partial course of antibiotics will not be effective. With responsible prescribing by medical professionals and diligent home use antibiotics can continue to be valuable life saving tools.