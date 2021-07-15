It seems like just yesterday I was packing my parents' horse trailer full of furniture to return to my hometown of Lemoore. Yes, a horse trailer, not a U-haul, because that’s how it’s done in the country. I was so excited to return and embark on my new adventure of opening a veterinary hospital. I had dreamt of becoming a vet since the age of 12 and worked for over a decade to accomplish this goal.
When we opened the doors on July 21, 2018, I anticipated community support since I have a network of friends in Kings County, but I never imagined the accelerated rate that my clinic would grow. I am so grateful to Kings County for the overwhelming support the community has shown me.
Working in a veterinary hospital is not for the faint at heart. Each day is an adventure. When my staff and I step through the door, we never know what to expect. Everyday is filled with happiness, sadness, laughter and tears. Some days we get to assist with births, and almost every day we assist clients in saying goodbye to a beloved family member.
When reflecting on the past three years, the first thing that comes to mind is my family. I could not have done it without their support. My parents, grandparents, brothers, and my husband have all worked and continue to work tirelessly on many clinic projects. They have installed equipment, painted, made repairs — all out of love, since I wasn’t paying them. My brother Brian Lawton worked for me as a veterinary assistant for a year prior to leaving for UCD Medical School and my brother Haden Lawton, DMD, flew home to do a staff training on dentistry. This type of family support is rare and invaluable.
Next, I am so grateful for my staff. Their job is both physically and emotionally demanding. Daily they can expect to get dirty. It may be urine, feces, anal glands, or just slobber. On some days, they get scratched and occasionally a staff member gets bit. All of this for about half of what their counterparts working in human medicine are paid. In the end, they are in the vet field for the love of animals. I am grateful that they come to work daily ready to experience whatever adventure awaits. I could not be in business without them. I have a very special team who have become my work family. My philosophy is play time is as important as work time, so we have clinic parties and take clinic trips. I believe that a staff that plays together stays together!
Then of course, there are my patients. Over the past three years, most cases are the usual vaccines, allergies, or routine surgeries. Though I enjoy the norm, the unusual are what stand out in my memory. Goldie the goldfish, who was my first fish surgery. Abby the Chihuahua, who was my first gal bladder removal. Spot, who had odd circles in the stomach on X-ray, which turned out to be his mom’s rhinestone embellished panties! Lincoln, the golden retriever who had a mass on the spleen as large as a basketball! He left a few pounds lighter after that mass removal. Horus, the tegu who needed a toothbrush removed from his intestine. His dad found out how important it is to supervise your 3-foot lizard when he is taking a stroll. I’m happy to report all of these pets recovered.
The happy endings are fun to reflect on, but there are equally memorable cases that ended sadly. Cases of loss can be haunting. I evaluate and re-evaluate what occurred in the case. Sadly, some medical conditions do not end in recovery. In the end, some patients live that I thought didn’t have a chance, while others that I expect to do well succumb. This is the unknown of medicine. Some mentors say this will get easier for me with years in practice, but truthfully, I hope it does not. I have been entrusted with the life of a beloved pet, and I hope I will always care as much as I do now.
Last, there are my clients. I appreciate each and every one of you and I wouldn’t have a business at all, if it were not for you. I am grateful for your trust and confidence for your pet’s medical care. Specifically, I’d like to thank you for your kindness. The clients who sent a card, wrote a nice review, or complimented my exhausted staff on a busy day. Then, there are the few who are the sunshine of our day. You send flowers, bring cookies, or drop off a pizza to express care and concern for our team. We cannot thank you enough for your patronage and friendship.
In closing, I would like to invite you to attend our clinic birthday party Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. We will have an ugly pet contest, cutest pet contest, a raffle, and Fur Real Life Photography will be taking pet photos. It will be hot, so we will have snow cones for your pup! We will also be unveiling our new logo! We hope you can join us to celebrate the past three years.
