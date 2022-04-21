As a veterinarian, my days are filled with caring for patients and educating clients on proper pet care. Mammals, such as dogs and cats, are relatively easy to care for and most owners do a fairly good job of providing proper nutritional and housing needs. Unfortunately, that is not the case for most exotic pets. Sadly, improper care is the most common cause of death for exotic pets. So, in sharing Rango’s Story, I hope to educate the public regarding the complex needs of reptiles.
Rango was brought in by Ian of The Wise Frog Reptile Rescue nearly dead. She’d been given several reptiles that all needed medical attention. I advised her the iguana’s odds were not good and encouraged her that her dollars could be better utilized by helping the other reptiles that were in better health. Since the iguana had a badly infected eye that needed surgical removal, his treatment was both risky and expensive.
I offered a humane euthanasia, so the iguana would not continue to suffer. Ian was overcome with sadness over the thought of ending the reptile’s life, so I offered the option of owner surrender. I’ve always been intrigued by iguanas, and I love a medical challenge, so I offered to attempt to save the very sick lizard.
When the iguana arrived, he was so close to death that I nicknamed him “Walking Dead.” I sent a culture off to my diagnostic lab, but I wasn’t sure he would even live long enough for the results to return. He was severely underweight and very ill, so his risk of death under anesthesia was significant. However, the severe infection in his eye was the most immediate concern, so we went into surgery.
“Walking Dead” continued to appear dead for the next couple of weeks. His appearance rivaled a dehydrated, dead lizard I once saw on the side of the road while on vacation in Mexico. He was skeletal and so weak that he could not pick up his head. His water bath had to be placed on an incline to avoid drowning. He seemed to have given up on living. He did not react to daily antibiotic injections and he needed to be force fed.
“Walking Dead” lived long enough for his culture results to return. I added an additional antibiotic to his treatment regimen, continued daily soaking, and calcium injections. After a few weeks, he began to open his mouth when I held a grape in front of his mouth. When he opened up, I put ¼ of a grape in his mouth. Over time, he began attempting to pick up fruits and vegetables from a dish, though his coordination was not good. I’m unsure if he was learning how to navigate with monocular vision (seeing out of only 1 eye) or if he suffered from neurological consequences due to the terrible infection in they eye spreading into the brain. Either way, when “Walking Dead” began eating on his own, he earned a new name. I began calling him Rango, after the chameleon in the children’s movie.
Rango continues to improve. He stands tall and proud now, attempts to hit us with his tail when we put him in his bath, and he tries to bite us if we annoy him. He will remain in the hospital for a few more weeks and then will move into an enclosure at my home.
It appears that one-eyed Rango may get his happily ever after, but most reptiles kept as pets are not so lucky. Before you consider adopting an iguana or any reptile, please research the commitment. Most exotic pets need very specific care and here is what should be done when caring for an iguana:
Iguanas should be fed calcium rich vegetables as 40-50% of their diet, other vegetables as 30-40%, grains/fiber such as boiled rice, pasta, whole grain breads, or cereals up to 20%, and more that 5% of fruits/legumes.
Young iguanas need their food to be chopped finely and can be fed twice daily. As they grow, you can decrease their feedings to once per day, then every other day when they are adults. Adult iguanas primarily need the calcium rich vegetables, while senior iguanas need calcium-rich greens. A multivitamin such as Zoo-Med’s Reptivite, Tetra’s Reptical should be given to growing iguanas weekly. A calcium supplement should be given 4-5 times weekly and should contain no phosphorus. Adult iguanas only require a multivitamin once or twice monthly and calcium once weekly.
Housing can be a challenge as iguanas grow. For young iguanas, a 20-gallon terrarium is fine. Older iguanas will need a much larger terrarium. All surfaces in the cage should be smooth (no wire floor/walls!) as iguanas can rub their scales off their nose and feet. Iguanas are not an easy pet to house over time due to the iguana’s adult size, 3.9 to 5.6 feet including the tail. Bedding for an iguana’s cage can consist of newspaper or outdoor carpet. Wood chips, corncob, and wood shavings should NOT be used as iguanas can swallow them and develop an intestinal blockage.
Iguanas require specific temperature and lighting. Ideal temperature for iguanas is 85-95 degrees. Nighttime temperature should be 80-85 degrees. Creating gradient temperature within the enclosure is preferred so the iguana can warm up and cool down as desired. A heating mat applied on the side of bottom of the cage can help maintain nighttime temperatures. Placing a reflector with a bulb for basking and a branch under the bulb can help your iguana to bask and warm up. Never use hot rocks or allow your iguana to touch the bulbs. Do not place enclosure in direct sunlight and only use red lights at night so the iguana can rest. UVB bulbs are necessary for iguanas to produce vitamin D. Iguanas should be exposed to UVB for 8-10 hours a day. UVB bulbs need to be replaced every 6 months as the UVB production from the bulb will stop producing.
Iguanas require humidity, so they should always have a large water bowl such as a cat litter box or large lasagna pan. Clean the water daily as iguanas tend to use their water bowls as a toilet. Daily misting should be done with a spray bottle. Soak your iguana in the bathtub at least once weekly for 20 minutes, always supervised, with warm water up to the iguana’s shoulder level. Cages should never have condensation as that means your cage is too wet or needs more ventilation. Too much humidity can cause skin infections.
So, before you adopt an exotic pet, do your homework. Many exotic pets can make wonderful pets, but they are not right for everyone, so a little research goes a long way. If you own an exotic pet, please see an exotic veterinarian annually. Many exotic diseases progress over a few years of poor husbandry.
Final thoughts, iguanas live 15-20 years and iguanas tend to become aggressive as they age, so make sure your expectations are consistent with the pet you are adopting. These amazing creatures deserve to live a healthy life and it will take a lot of effort and financial investment on the part of the owner.