While driving to work contemplating the subject of my next column, I caught a glimpse of the beautiful almond trees in full bloom. As we enjoy the stunning views and sweet-smelling air this time of year, the sight is not pleasant for many. Spring blooms and sprouting grasses bring a multitude of allergies for people and pets. In humans, these allergies often cause respiratory issues such as sneezing, watering eyes and running noses. In dogs, the symptoms can be difficult to determine. They can range from ear infections, sneezing, goopy eyes, hair loss, skin rash, hives and sometimes even vomiting or diarrhea. Allergies are complex and can be difficult to pin-point and treat. I will cover some of the basics and hope it helps give a better understanding to pet parents.
An allergy is an over-reaction or hypersensitivity of the immune system. Allergies come in three basic categories: environmental, flea, or food. Environmental allergies are the most common according to an article published by Tufts University’s Cummings Veterinary Center. The most common environmental allergies are plants, pollens, and insects. The allergens are either inhaled or come in direct contact with the pet’s skin. Often with environmental allergies, pet owners observe periods of time that the pet is doing well.
For example, I have a patient who has been receiving monthly allergy injections for a year to help desensitize him to his environmental allergies. Bentley’s owners were very encouraged by his absence of allergies all winter. Last week, on a nice sunny day, Bentley spent a few hours playing in the yard and the result was the red eyes and face shown in the attached photograph. As you can imagine, this was a very disappointing finding. Bentley had a blood test done over a year ago and it revealed he is allergic to many trees, plants, grasses and foods. Though the testing provided valuable information and he continues receiving allergy injections, he will need to continue treatment for his seasonal flare ups during the spring and summer months. His food allergies were easy to resolve, but there is no way to remove all of these items from his environment.
Another very common environmental allergy is fleas. Many owners come in insisting that their pet does not have fleas, they could not be the cause. However, a single flea bite can cause an allergic reaction if your pet has flea allergies. Additionally, owners should be aware that fleas in our area have become resistant to over-the-counter topical flea treatments. Monthly flea prevention prescribed by your veterinarian is recommended in addition to treating your yard. Flea allergies cause itchy skin and sometimes hair loss at the base of the tail and you may also notice your pet constantly licking or chewing. Ridding a pet of fleas is the first step to ruling out this cause of allergies.
When a pet is suffering from environmental allergies, the treatment will be dependent on the severity of symptoms. If the allergies are caught early, an allergy treatment injection called Cytopoint is very effective. There is also an oral allergy pill called Apoquel that can be given alone or combined with Cytopoint injections given every 1-2 months. If the skin has developed a secondary infection, then antibiotics and steroid treatments may be needed in addition to topical medications to calm the irritated skin.
Though less common than environmental allergies, food can be another cause. Though the dog food industry has done a great job of making people believe that grains are the problem, that is not true in most cases. The most common food allergies are actually protein based. When it comes to foods, dogs are most often allergic to chicken, eggs, lamb, peanuts and soy. Though grains such as wheat, oat, and rice are possible, they are less common. Unless your pet has been diagnosed with a grain allergy, grain free diets should be avoided since they have been linked to heart disease. If your pet suspects a food allergy, there are prescription hydrolyzed diets that may help.
The best way to determine what your pet is allergic to is to test them. A blood test will look for sensitivity to the most common pollens and plants in your area, and will also look for common food allergies. Once you know what your pet is allergic to, you can do regular allergy injections to desensitize your pet to the environmental pollens and plants. If foods are your pet’s problem, the test can be used to choose a food that does not contain ingredients your pet is allergic to.
The unfortunate news is that most people and pets are allergic to many things. In both cases allergy injections, medications, and medical management can reduce the symptoms but they are rarely solved. Though owners may be tempted to self-diagnose and medicate with human allergy meds, this is ineffective and can even be dangerous. Allergies are complex and require an on-going partnership with the pet owner and a veterinarian. With a dedicated partnership, your itchy pooch will be much less itchy!