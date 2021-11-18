Pancreatitis is a common condition in dogs, but also can occur in cats. Typically, the owner notices their pet not acting themselves. The pet may seem lethargic and have a decreased appetite. These symptoms are usually accompanied by vomiting and diarrhea, a fever is also common. Since these symptoms can be caused by a number of conditions, it is necessary to visit your veterinarian.
To begin, it is important to understand the function of the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ that is nested adjacent to the stomach, liver and gall bladder. Its primary job is to release enzymes into the small intestine to aide in digestion and hormones into the bloodstream that regulate blood sugar levels in the body. When everything is working properly, your pet eats a meal which is broken down into small pieces in the mouth, further broken down in the stomach, and then heads to the small intestine. The gall bladder has ducts which release bile, manufactured in the liver, into the small intestine. Bile aids in the digestion and absorption of fats. Concurrently, the pancreas is releasing enzymes to further digest the food.
When things malfunction, digestive enzymes from the pancreas begin to activate prior to reaching the small intestine. This back up causes an increase in production and subsequent activation of the pancreatic digestive enzymes. When in the small intestine, these enzymes process food. When these enzymes are active prior to entering the small intestine, they cause inflammation of the pancreas and if left unchecked can eventually begin to digest the pancreas itself and cause necrosis (death) to the tissue, which can be fatal.
When a patient arrives at the veterinary hospital showing signs of pancreatitis, diagnostics must be done. Diarrhea and vomiting can have numerous causes, so the veterinarian will need to rule out other causes. For example, parvo virus will need to be ruled out in a young or unvaccinated dog and GI blockages can cause the same symptoms in dogs and cats. X-rays will be performed to rule out a foreign body and an ultrasound may be done to look for inflammation of the pancreas. Blood work will be run to look for elevated white blood cells, and other labs, such as a cPL can be useful in diagnosing pancreatitis in dogs.
Once pancreatitis has been identified, your pet will need to be hospitalized. Treatment will include anti-nausea and anti-diarrheal medications. A bland prescription bland diet will be fed in small amounts to avoid further stress. GI anti-biotics, anti-inflammatories, and IV pain medications will likely be given. Depending on severity, a pet with pancreatitis may spend on average 1-4 days in the hospital. If pets receive appropriate medical care, most will recover.
So, what causes pancreatitis? The exact cause of pancreatitis is not always known, but there are some risk factors that increase the likelihood of an acute attack. Pets that are obese, have a low quality diet, or a diet high in fat are at a higher risk. Perhaps the biggest risk factor is table scraps, since human foods are often much higher in fat than a prepared pet diet. Obesity and high fat diets cause hypertriglyceridemia (high levels of fat in the blood). This can cause an overstimulation of the gall bladder which in turn can be followed by a premature activation of pancreatic enzymes. Other risk factors include gall stones or other underlying health conditions.
Once your pet recovers from pancreatitis, it will be important to follow your veterinarian’s advice regarding dietary recommendations and weight loss. Some pets will need to remain on a prescription diet for life, since a prescription bland diet can reduce your pet’s risk of future attacks. Additionally, your pet should be monitored for overall health and future pancreatic issues.
Finally, as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, please protect your pets. Pick up some turkey flavored pet treats and refrain from the temptation of feeding table scraps. Aside from the risk a high fat holiday meal poses to the pancreas, spices such as onion and garlic are toxic, and never feed bones due to the risk of choking or cutting the intestines. May you and your pets have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
