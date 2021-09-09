COVID has been scary for many business owners. Since the COVID pandemic began over a year ago, many local businesses have suffered great losses and some didn’t even survive. Now that the state has re-opened, recovery has been difficult for many. I have been fortunate to work in a profession that the state deemed “essential,” so I would like to give back. I also think the community could use some fun!
For many years, I have enjoyed visiting the Scarecrow Festival in Cambria. I’ve been one of many visitors that come to the small town to enjoy the whimsy of the scarecrows on display. In return, my spending helps boost local business revenue. Scarecrow and Skeleton Festivities have been cropping up all around the country. So, they inspired me to sponsor a Skeleton Soiree in Lemoore! Karing for Kreatures purchased 28 life size skeletons. My staff will be distributing them to locally-owned businesses in downtown Lemoore. Each business can decorate the skeleton as they wish and use it to market their business.
I think this will be a great way for each participant to promote their businesses on social media and encourage foot traffic in person. I hope that businesses will get creative… have a naming contest, offer specials, or cross promotions, and get the community involved in this fun opportunity.
“In the Downtown Gallatin Skeleton Invasion, some businesses even moved their skeletons around (similar to the Christmas elf on a shelf). Our local fine dining restaurant purchased another skeleton to make a couple and the couple moved around the restaurant. One day they were at the bar, the next week they were having a romantic candle-light dinner. The local pizza parlor has an autograph a wall, so their skeleton was autographed by customers. Everyone was so creative and it was so much fun," coordinator Vivian Miller of Gallatin, Tennessee said.
When the City of Lemoore heard about my idea, they invited us to join their ‘Twas the Night Before Halloween Celebration on Oct. 30. Additionally, the City of Lemoore Recreation Department has agreed to judge our contest. On Oct. 27, a team of judges will visit each business that entered and choose the best decorated skeleton. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. at the ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and receive a $500 prize!
If any Lemoore downtown businesses would like to enter the Skeleton Soiree, they can email kkvetservices@gmail.com or Sheila from Lemoore Recreation Department at staylor@lemoore.com. The first 28 businesses to enter will be delivered one of our skeletons to decorate. Once those are reserved, others can still enter, but they will need to acquire their own skeleton. My staff and I are so excited to see all the entries! I hope that the Skeleton Soiree can aid in the recovery of Lemoore businesses at this scary time and provide us with some much needed fun.
Who knows? Perhaps this can become an annual event. No bones about it, I love this community!
