A reader wrote: My cat, 14, was diagnosed with pancreatitis and probable cancer a few months ago. He'd have good days and bad days and then, somehow, good weeks where he seemed back to normal and finally he very suddenly became lethargic, wouldn't eat and became nearly unresponsive and we had to put him to sleep. How can you know when it's the right time to make the call? Is it better to do too soon than too late?
Deciding when to euthanize is a controversial topic. I have heard it all… “I’m a nurse and I just know it is his time,” “We got new carpet and I will not tolerate his accidents,” “I’m going to my vacation home in the woods, and if I tie him outside, the wolves may eat him,” “I’m a breeder and I won’t be able to sell this puppy.” Though some veterinarians will euthanize any animal upon request, others, like me, feel that euthanasia should only be performed when medically indicated. Aging does cause changes which are both physically and emotionally challenging. Grandma probably can’t get around like she used to, but we would never consider disposing of an elderly family member. An elderly person or pet will make adjustments and with medical assistance, they enjoy their senior years. That being said, there are times that euthanasia is the right decision, but when is the appropriate time to make this extremely difficult choice.
Upon completion of veterinary school, I took an oath to preserve life, so ending a life is something I take very seriously. There is no set way to know when the right time is. Just like people, pet personalities vary. Some are very stoic and hide their pain well. My pitbull once had a cactus stuck on his tummy and the only clue was that he was acting anxious and wouldn’t lay down. While others are much more dramatic, like my parent’s terrier, who will not bear weight on the leg where she gets vaccinated for at least 24 hours. This personality difference can make euthanasia decisions more difficult. So, we (the pet owner and veterinarian) must look for clues to know when it is time.
First, is your pet eating? When animals don’t feel well, they often stop eating. This is an indication that something very serious is going on. This may be a sign that your pet has lost its will to live. Though this can be used as in indicator, some pets that have a strong desire to please you, may continue to eat even when suffering. For this reason, it is important to evaluate other clues.
For example, is the pet experiencing chronic pain that cannot be relieved? Many pets are brought into my practice to be euthanized because “they are in pain.” Chronic pain can be a viable reason to euthanize. However, it is my job to inquire what medical treatments have been tried to offer an aging pet relief. Sadly, much of the time, the pet has not seen a veterinarian in years and no treatments have been given. In these cases, an exam is required and I may or may not feel comfortable ending the pet’s life.
Next, is the pet able to walk? If a pet is unable to walk without falling, it may be time to euthanize. However, once again, I must inquire what medical treatments have been sought. I once had a German shepherd brought in for a possible euthanasia, due to advanced lameness issues. The owner was incredibly sad to lose her beloved friend. When I inquired what arthritis medications the dog was taking, the owner explained that she didn’t know there were medications that could help. I offered injections for the arthritis and oral anti-inflammatory medication. A year and a half later, the relieved owner still has her loyal friend. Eventually, as the arthritis progresses, end of life options will need to be considered, but so far, it is not her time.
Another consideration is incontinence. A pet should never have to lay in it’s own feces and urine. The most common incontinence is urinary. Once again, there are medications that can control this medical issue. If the medications are not successful, then euthanasia may be considered due to a quality of life concern.
For me, the final clue is happiness, what is your pet’s five favorite things to do? For example, riding in the car, playing with a favorite toy, chewing on a rawhide, laying on your lap for a nice pet during TV time, rolling over for a belly rub. Does your pet still enjoy life? As your pet ages, it will not be able to go for a run, but when it is too depressed to chew on a rawhide, this is a clue it may not be enjoying life.
As you can see from the above information, deciding when to euthanize is not easy. If your pet is diagnosed with a terminal disease, your veterinarian can assist you with medical management of the illness. This on-going treatment can be helpful in feeling comfortable with euthanasia for the family and the doctor who is faced with performing the euthanasia. These are the cases I feel most at peace with, since I know the pet has been well loved and the family has done everything within their means to help their pet. In these cases, euthanasia can be a gift to the pet to end suffering. Though I am incredibly sad for the family, I know in my heart I am ending the pet’s pain.
In the end, the decision to euthanize should be difficult. It is the choice to end a life. The gravity of the decision should be seriously considered. If you have an ongoing relationship with a veterinarian and your pet’s terminal condition has been medically managed, the choice can be made together. This partnership can make the very difficult decision easier for family and also for the veterinarian. The knowledge that the choice was made together, in the best interest of your pet, can be a comfort to all involved.
