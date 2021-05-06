As spring days bring warm weather, many people are enjoying time outdoors with their new puppies. While unsuspecting owners watch their puppy romp in the park or choose its own toy from the racks of a pet store, a deadly virus may be lurking.
To many, the canine parvo virus seems like a scary story; something they have heard about, but have little interest in. For me, it is a preventable tragedy that I see almost daily this time of year. So, where does this virus come from, how is it spread, how can it be prevented, and what can be done to treat it?
The parvovirus can be traced back to Europe around 1976. By 1978, the virus had spread worldwide. This quickly became an epidemic to dogs around the world. This deadly virus does not only affect dogs, it can cause infections in wildlife such as coyotes, wolves, foxes, racoons and even skunks. The virus is a close relative to the feline panleukopenia virus, which causes diarrhea in cats and certain wildlife. The parvo virus is believed to be a mutated variant that allowed it to expand its infection abilities to dogs.
The virus is spread through feces. It does not have to be direct contact though, since it can live on surfaces and in the dirt for over a year. Once an animal has been exposed to the virus, there is a 3 – 7 day incubation period. Initially, it infects the tonsils and the lymph nodes in the throat. Once the virus enters they lymphatic system it enters the bloodstream. While in the bloodstream, the virus reproduces rapidly, hitting the intestines and bone marrow the hardest. This attack to the bone marrow causes white blood cell counts to drop, so the body is unable to adequately fight the infection. The virus continues its destruction by damaging the walls of the small intestine. This is critical because the intestinal lining is where the body absorbs nutrients and prevents fluid loss. The result is severe diarrhea, lethargy, and nausea are common initial symptoms. As the infection continues, the walls of the intestine can break down and bacteria normally found inside the intestine can enter the bloodstream. As the dog’s condition worsens, lack of appetite and a high fever are common. The parvovirus can be fatal through dehydration, and septic toxins entering the bloodstream via the damaged intestines. In young puppies, it can also attack the heart, leading to inflammation of the heart muscle and abnormal heart rhythms.
Now that we know where parvo came from and how it attacks, what can be done to keep your pet safe? The parvo virus is extraordinarily resilient and can survive outside even through freezing temperatures of winter. To make sure your puppy does not fall victim to parvo, the best thing to do is to keep your puppy at home until it has completed its vaccine series. This will be a series of 3-4 vaccines depending on the age the first vaccine is given. Adult dogs over 2 years of age should be given boosters every three years in order to remain protected. Prevention is the best option when it comes to parvo.
What if your puppy is ill? If you have a puppy or dog that is ill with lethargy, vomiting, and diarrhea, you should go to the veterinarian right away. The doctor will likely run a parvo test. This test is run in the vet office and takes only 15 minutes. These rapid tests can diagnose parvo right away, so your pet can begin treatment. If your puppy or dog is parvo positive, supportive care to manage symptoms should begin right away. A hospital stay is usually necessary, so IV fluids can be administered. The IV fluids and anti-nausea medications are helpful to prevent the dangers of dehydration. IV antibiotics may be needed as well, due to infection caused by the intestinal bacteria entering the blood stream. Parvo doesn’t have to be a death sentence. With hospitalization, the survival rate is between 76-90%. The odds are much lower with homecare, so it is important to get to the veterinarian right away.
Further, I want to discuss some common mistakes. One common misconception is that breeder-given or home-given vaccines are equal to those given at a veterinarian. This is not true. I’ve seen many cases of parvo in pets “fully vaccinated” at home. Home/breeder given vaccines do not offer the same protection for two reasons: 1-they may not have been stored properly and 2-they may not have been administered properly. Whatever the reason, in my experience, I have never seen a parvo case in a pet fully vaccinated with veterinary given vaccines. Next, many believe that if your dog survives parvo, it does not need vaccines. This is untrue. The parvo vaccine is given in combination with other viruses. Though your pup will have immunity to parvo, it will not have protection against the other diseases such as Canine Distemper, Adenovirus Type 2, Coronavirus, and Parainfluenza, so it is important to complete all vaccinations. Another common error is getting a new puppy following a case of parvo. Whether or not your puppy survived, parvo is still in your home and in your yard. The parvo virus is very hardy and can live in the soil for up to 2 years. Therefore, if you have parvo in your yard, do not allow any unvaccinated dogs on your property. If you are interested in getting a puppy before that time lapses, simply adopt an older puppy that is fully vaccinated.
Finally, if you have a puppy or adult dog in need of vaccines, contact your veterinarian right away. Parvo is very common in Kings County and it can be prevented.
