Did you know that during the COVID pandemic pet adoptions skyrocketed? Many shelters reported more than double their normal adoption rates. Some humans felt lonely and thought a fur baby would make great company, others thought being at home provided the perfect training opportunity. Though these ideas are logical, pandemic pups pose some challenges that owners may not have considered.
What did puppies think of the pandemic? Puppies that were adopted during the pandemic were welcomed in the most ideal conditions. They left their litter mates and mom to join a new pack. This new pack of humans was different, but interesting and fun. From the dog’s perspective things were perfect! The new pack provided shelter, nourishment, love and lots of playtime. The new life was simply amazing… but then it all changed. One day the entire pack left.
As humans, we were so excited to get back to a normal life! Many returned to work full time, kids returned to school, and extracurricular resumed. Lots of families were anxious to go out to dinner or a movie, and many even went on vacation. All of these human excursions had the same impact on our pets. The puppy that had the best pack ever, was now a dog left alone. This abrupt change to a pet’s world can cause some serious issues.
Since dogs are pack animals, they rely on the leadership in their group to evaluate the world around them. They look to the pack leader for reassurance. So, when a dog that was never left, is suddenly left alone for hours at a time, it can cause great anxiety. The dog is unable to comprehend that its owner will return. It knows that its pack leader is gone and it feels isolated and unprotected. This fear can present in numerous behavior issues. You may notice destructive behaviors such as chewing or digging, unwanted vocalizing, such as howling or barking, and even inappropriate urination. These behaviors can irritate neighbors and can be very frustrating and expensive to owners.
Crate training will be a helpful tool in dealing with separation anxiety. While some owners think crate training is cruel, it is actually comforting to many dogs. In the wild, coyotes live in small dens and the confined space of a crate can be a substitute for your domesticated dog. Many dogs become so comfortable in their crates that they choose to lay in them on their own. You can encourage your dog to spend time in the crate by freezing a Kong toy with some canned dog food. Your dog will probably be happy licking for a couple of hours. Once you make the crate a positive place while you are home, begin leaving your pup for short spans of time and then gradually increase the time your dog spends in the crate. Though this training technique will work for many, in some dogs separation anxiety may be a lifelong issue. In these cases, see your veterinarian for anxiety medications (CBD is not a recommended treatment for anxiety in dogs).
Inappropriate urination is another behavior issue that can occur in a stressed pet. If your previously housetrained dog begins using your home as a toilet, this could be a health issue. It is important to see your veterinarian in order to rule out a medical cause for the new behavior. Your veterinarian will likely run some labs in addition to the physical examination. Once your veterinarian has ruled out medical causes for the accidents, crate training or doggie diapers can be useful for retraining your pet.
Perhaps you are the family who plan to take your pup along on your post-pandemic adventures. If so, there are a few things to consider. While your pup was confined at home with you, it was probably not exposed to many other dogs or people. The limited exposure to two- or four-legged strangers can cause dogs to be fearful. Additionally, never leaving home can cause anxiety when going out. In some cases, this anxiety can manifest by growling, barking, and even biting. It is important to safely socialize your pet to strangers. If your dog’s fear causes aggressive behavior, a cage muzzle can be used to safely introduce your pet to new people or animals. When the pet acts appropriately, it should be praised with love and treats. When the pet acts inappropriately it should be re-directed. There are dog training courses available through local pet stores and recreation departments. With serious behavior issues, you may want to consult a professional trainer or veterinarian.
Another thing to consider before you take your dog out is veterinary care. Is your pup up to date on all vaccines and was your pet spayed or neutered? Many families choose not to venture out during the pandemic, so they did not get the appropriate veterinary care. Now that your dog will be venturing out, it will be exposed to many diseases while on walks, dog parks, or even at the beach. At minimum, in our geographic area, your dog should be vaccinated for parvo/distemper, bordetella, rabies, and take a prescribed flea/tick and heartworm prevention. Consult with your veterinarian regarding other vaccines such as flu and lepto, since vaccine recommendations vary with travel, boarding, or grooming.
Finally, it is important to be patient during this time of transition. Leaving your pet may cause anxiety for both owner and pet. With a bit of effort, your pandemic pup will adjust to its new life. If things are not going well, seek the help of a professional, so there is a successful outcome for your pandemic puppy. The past year and a half has been a difficult for all of us and we want this story to end happily for these pups.
