County administrator Rebecca Campbell has resigned effective June 15, said supervisor Doug Verboon.
"We have not decided how to move forward, but we may advertise for the open position," Verboon said.
In the meantime, the assistant CAO will act as interim, he added. Verboon said Campbell was offered “a better job” on the coast.
Campbell has been in the position since Jan. 1, 2018. She served as the Assistant CAO before her appointment and has been in the county’s administrative offices since 2007. The position is particularly important at this moment due to the preparation of the county budget that must be in place by July 1.
Pitman Farms plans 1.7 million-chicken ranch
Sanger-based Pitman Family Farms plans their largest poultry farm yet near Stratord that would have 1.7 million chickens housed in 50 large barns. The company has applied for a conditional use permit from the county. The site is at 16445 Laurel Ave in Stratford where the company already has a much smaller chicken ranch housing just under 250,000 meat chickens. Pitman has a large feed mill nearby in Hanford. The ranch typically turns over the fast-growing chicken flock six times in a year meaning this ranch alone could yield more than 10 million birds — 20 million of those popular chicken wings.
In the Central Valley, the family-owned company has been expanding both its free-range poultry growing as well as conventional ranches in Kings and Tulare counties taking advantage of growing hunger for this low-fat meat.
The bankruptcy of Zacky Farm has provided an opportunity for the two large Valley players, Pitman and Foster Farms, to expand their footprint of growing ranches. Foster Farms is working on permits for new ranches in Kings County, said planner Chuck Kinney.
Hanford, Kings County want welcome sign on new HSR bridge
The new High Speed Rail bridge (viaduct) that will span over Highway 198 may be an opportunity for both Kings County and Hanford to welcome travelers to the area. The City of Hanford and Kings County have requested the state agency allow some sort of ornamental sign on the structure once construction is complete. Hanford’s HSR station would be just north of the highway along and on the viaduct, said to be the longest segment of the rail line.
Such welcome signs on state bridges are not uncommon, allowing the local jurisdiction a promotional opportunity. For example, Visalia hosts two welcome signs — one at Plaza and Hwy. 198 and another along the decorative Santa Fe bridge over 198.
Local engineering firm merges with Visalia’s QK Inc
QK, an engineering, land survey, planning and environmental firm, announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire Zumwalt-Hansen Associates, Inc, a long standing Kings County company. QK, formerly known as Quad Knopf, Inc, is based in Visalia and has offices around the Valley.
Zumwalt-Hansen is a civil-engineering firm located in Hanford, headed by John Zumwalt and has 11 employees. The office will become a new location for QF, Inc. The firm was founded Harry Tow and Mike Knopf.
The Hanford company dates to 1949, founded by C.J. McKee and rebranded as McKee-Zumwalt & Associates in 1973 and then later rebranded to Zumwalt Hansen & Associates in 1984.
John Zumwalt told the press, “We have had a longstanding relationship and at times team with QK on projects. The cultural alignment with a company we know, and trust made the difference for ZHA’s transition. I am very pleased to have a future for our staff and our clients where I know they will be respected and well taken care of.”
