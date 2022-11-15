China Alley preservationist, tea connoisseur and author Arianne Wing has released a new chapter in local history.
Wing’s new nonfiction book, “Disturbing the Dust,” was released on Nov. 1 and is currently available locally at The Works, One Eleven Coffee and the Hanford Yoga Center. It is also available through online booksellers like Amazon.
“This book has really been a journey,” Wing said. “It’s gone through a lot of phases and I’m really happy with it. “I’m glad that a lot of China Alley history can be in one place [the book].”
The book tells a history of China Alley — from its days as a small immigrant community of railroad and farm workers to its modern day preservation efforts — through the prism of her own autobiographical experiences.
The Wing family has been with Hanford every step of the way. Wing's great-grandfather fled China to escape political persecution, pursued by government henchmen. Jumping into the Pearl River, he was ultimately rescued, finding himself on a California-bound boat.
He ended up in the Hanford area, working on farms and for the railroad. He returned to his family roots in the restaurant business and opened a noodle shop. This humble eatery would eventually become The Imperial Dynasty Restaurant.
“People say, ‘there are so many details about China Alley that you could write a book about it’ – so I did,” Wing said.
Wing, who describes helping to preserve China Alley as her “life’s work,” said that the book isn’t just necessarily a book about restaurants, recipes and China Alley but is also about, “rediscovering where I belong and tracing connections to past generations.”
“Now that I can look back on it … it was my great fortune to come from people who not only created a place to live but a home place, which was the restaurant, which was the beating heart of our family,” she said.
Growing up around and working at the Imperial Dynasty was never dull, Wing said. The restaurant was world famous for Richard Wing’s fusion of French and Chinese food, with notorious buttery escargot and a wine cellar that held 70,000 bottles.
“Maybe a lot of people say this, but I certainly didn’t appreciate that life then,” she said. “And there’s also the part where you expect things to last forever — and they don’t,” she said.
She said that writing the book is very important to her because many of the first-, second- and perhaps even third-hand stories from China Alley’s early days have been lost. Whether it’s older generations dying or moving out of the area, local historians have been losing a wealth of resources.
“Disturbing the Dust” is Wing’s third book and perhaps one of the more interesting ways it is different from her previous works is that it didn’t even start as a book at all.
Wing and her brother, Damon, originally set out to make a documentary years ago detailing the history of China Alley and what might happen “if and when” the Imperial Dynasty restaurant closed. The world-famous Wing family restaurant ultimately did close in 2006 after 123 years in operation under different names.
“We shot a lot of footage, but the documentary never materialized,” Wing said.
The project then shifted gears and Wing envisioned it as a fictional romance novel which utilized the setting and history of China Alley. After some work on the project, Wing wasn’t happy with how it was turning out.
“Well, let’s just say that’s not what I do,” she said, laughing.
Wing will host a book launch party on Shop Small Saturday, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at The Works, 120 W. Sixth Street. She will be selling and signing books.