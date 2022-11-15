IMG_0008 (1).jpg
Hanford  preservationist and business owner Arianne Wing's new book, "Disturbing the Dust" is available now. 

 Gary Feinstein, contributor

China Alley preservationist, tea connoisseur and author Arianne Wing has released a new chapter in local history.

Wing’s new nonfiction book, “Disturbing the Dust,” was released on Nov. 1 and is currently available locally at The Works, One Eleven Coffee and the Hanford Yoga Center. It is also available through online booksellers like Amazon.

“This book has really been a journey,” Wing said. “It’s gone through a lot of phases and I’m really happy with it. “I’m glad that a lot of China Alley history can be in one place [the book].”

