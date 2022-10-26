The Hanford Mall has partnered with the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company once more to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The free-to-attend celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, located at 1675 W Lacey Blvd.
Local dancers will perform Mexican folk dances and share stories about the holiday.
Offrendas and alter displays will be set up for event-goers to learn about the traditions of the Day of the Dead and to celebrate the lives of those lost. Vendors will sell Mexican crafts and supplies so that visitors can create their own offrenda displays. A wall of remembrance will be set up to honor lost loved ones in the community, as is the tradition of Dia de los Meurtos.
This is the second year that the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company has partnered with the Hanford Mall for the event.
Live music will be performed by mariachi bands and there will also be face painting and traditional Mexican food available for purchase.
Ismelda Arias is the leader of one of the dance groups that will perform.
"We're just made of of moms and kids really. We have been performing for the last five or six years," said Arias.
According to Arias, the group performs traditional Mexican folk dances to highlight the diversity within Mexican culture.
"We would like for our people, the Hispanic people who were born in the United States, to learn about our culture and where they come from," she said, adding, "We also want to teach people who aren't Hispanic about the beauty of Mexico and our traditions."
The song that Arias enjoys performing to most is titled 'El Son de la Negra,' "a very old mariachi song."
"We don't dance to contemporary music, just the classic and traditional songs. The heart of Mexican music," she said.
According to Arias, the group is free to join, however those who wish to join need to provide their own costumes and accessories.
"We are mainly self-taught through Youtube. It's just us moms and our kids learning and sharing our culture," Arias stated.