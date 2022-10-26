The Hanford Mall has partnered with the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company once more to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The free-to-attend celebration will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hanford Mall, located at 1675 W Lacey Blvd. 

Local dancers will perform Mexican folk dances and share stories about the holiday.

Offrendas and alter displays will be set up for event-goers to learn about the traditions of the Day of the Dead and to celebrate the lives of those lost. Vendors will sell Mexican crafts and supplies so that visitors can create their own offrenda displays. A wall of remembrance will be set up to honor lost loved ones in the community, as is the tradition of Dia de los Meurtos.

