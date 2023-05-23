One of the most popular ways to celebrate Memorial Day locally — “Avenue of Flags” — returns for the 32nd year at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29 in Armona’s Grangeville Cemetery. The Kings County USMC League and other volunteers sponsor the annual event.
This year, with the addition of nine new family flags, the total goes to 1,022, according to Glenn Hatfield, commandant of the local USMC chapter.
“Flags added this year,” Hatfield said, “include family names such as Spicer, Harmon, Short, Cozad, Kemp, Dillard, Heikens, Onken and Dutra to show service from Korea to the Gulf War and their military rank in four of the six armed services.
Service families may donate their flag knowing it will be displayed with honor in the cemetery on Memorial Day. The League is responsible for cleaning and storing the flags from year to year.
The program this Memorial Day will feature remarks from GySgt. Luis Aguirre and serving Navy Chaplain Raynard Allen. There will be bagpipe tunes by Bill Jamison of Fresno. The local Marine League members will offer a rifle salute, memorial postings and placing the memorial wreath by Kim Spicer in honor of her late husband, a member of the League will be preformed.
The program features a parade of all six service flags and a 21-gun salute. AnnaMarie Schalde will sing the Star Spangled Banner and Aaron Schroder is the sound technician. Serving Marines from NASL helped with the flag posting. Rob Bentley will present taps.
“We’re proud to be former active duty Marines, and now members of the League,” Hatfield added. “We’d like to shake hands and watch visitors settle in the shade of the beautiful Grangeville cemetery in Armona.
“Come early,” the program will start at 9 a.m. Hatfield added. “That’s up from last year.”