One of the most popular ways to celebrate Memorial Day locally — “Avenue of Flags” — returns for the 32nd year at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29 in Armona’s Grangeville Cemetery. The Kings County USMC League and other volunteers sponsor the annual event.

This year, with the addition of nine new family flags, the total goes to 1,022, according to Glenn Hatfield, commandant of the local USMC chapter.

“Flags added this year,” Hatfield said, “include family names such as Spicer, Harmon, Short, Cozad, Kemp, Dillard, Heikens, Onken and Dutra to show service from Korea to the Gulf War and their military rank in four of the six armed services.

