Grab your partner! Heck, find two partners. The Square Eights of Hanford is hosting an "Open House" for square-dancing experts and first-timers alike.
The open house takes place from 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Hanford Square Eights Hall at 11555 Fargo Ave. The dance is free, but classes start Jan. 18. They cost $5 and last 12 weeks.
In keeping with the slogan, "square dancing is friendship set to music," everyone is welcome including singles, couples and families.
"If you can walk, you can square dance," boasts a flier for the event. "It's super family-friendly," with kids and seniors invited to learn how to do-si-do.
In addition to making new friends and exercising, Square Eights promises participants will:
- Learn a life-long skill
- Enjoy an affordable date night
- Work their brains as well as their bodies
- Dance in a stress-free environment
The caller is Rick Hampton, a Visalia-based broadcasting professional and music producer who emphasizes on his website, "Square Dancing is a fun, family activity that is suitable for most folks."
"Everyone is invited to come," said Ray Swanson, vice president of Hanford's Square Eights. "All ages, as long as you're able to dance."
Swanson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, started square dancing more than three decades ago. He learned in Hanford, before relocating to South Carolina.
"I was able to continue dancing when my parents moved to South Carolina [in 1988]," Swanson said. "When I came back to Hanford in 1993 I was able to continue square dancing."
He retired from the Marines in 1994, after being honorably discharged with 15 years of service in the Corps.
He's not alone among local square-dancing enthusiasts who've served their country in the military.
"I participated in Desert Shield and Desert Storm," Swanson said. "In our club at the Square Eights we have three Marine Corps vets — one that served in the Vietnam War, and two [who] were active during Desert Shield and Desert Storm."
For additional information contact Ray Swanson: (559) 333-3833.
