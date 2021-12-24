Yvonne Ann Martin was born Jan. 30, 1937 in Arroyo Grande, Calif. to Belmira Cardoza Martin and Frank Martin. The family moved to Lemoore early in her life. After graduation from Lemoore High she moved to Hanford taking a job with Deluxe Tailors and Dry Cleaners. It was here she met her long time partner Reynaldo Gaitan. Eventually they took over the running of the business, until the last few years when health reasons had them retire.
She loved her many pets, dogs,cats,and other various creatures throughout the years. She enjoyed working in her yard, and loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Francis Martin,Barbra Azevedo(Art), Rita Ray (Jack), Dorthy Beck (Dean), and several nieces.
She is survived by her sister Kate James (Sam), brothers Kenneth (Kathy), Donald (Sandy), and many nieces and nephews.
She passed away peacefully at her home December 15, 2021.
Donations could be sent in her name to Animal shelters.
