Yoshito “Yosh” Matsubara was born on March 9th, 1926, in Hanford, California. He was the second child of George and Komae Matsubara. Yosh and his five siblings grew up on a family farm. They were displaced for several years to Arkansas as a result of the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. Once the war was over, they made their way back to Hanford to continue the family business.
He was a hard-working farmer, and when he took over the business after his father's death, he was able to expand the farm. He eventually met his wife Ellen and raised his family of two children, Ann and John. When he decided to retire, he enjoyed his life by socializing with his McDonald's crew over breakfast, taking occasional trips to Las Vegas with his wife, and caring for his adopted stray cat “Mama”. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, two children, his younger brother William, and his beloved feline pet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Yosh to Friends of Kings County Animal Services. Donations can be made online at www.friendsofkcas.org or sent to P.O. Box 126, Lemoore, CA, 93245.