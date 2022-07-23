William Grant Squire, age 86, passed away in his sleep on May 18, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents Grant and Verlee Squire and his sisters and brothers-in-law Judy and Gary Harrison and Jane and JJ Johnson.
Bill went through school in Corcoran and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1954. He attended the University of California at Davis for a time and decided to join his father in farming cotton and raising cattle.
He met his wife, Jacklyn, where they both attended high school. They married in 1957 and later had three children, Susan Martin, Jill Kline and Jeffrey Squire.
Bill and his family lived in Hanford for several years, but moved to Meeker, Colorado where they raised sheep and guided hunting trips. In 1986, they moved to Oregon and eventually ended up in Shady Cove. The Rogue River runs through the town and Bill decided that he wanted to open a guide service,fishing for Salmon and Trout. It was a perfect fit. Bill always had a deep love and respect for the outdoors. He mentored many young fishing guides over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Jacklyn, three children and their spouses, Jody Squire and Brady Kline. He had five grandchildren, Jeremy Martin, Halli Squire, J.W. Squire, Quinn Kline and Hannah Kline. He also had two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Martin and Marlee Martin.
Private services will be held at a later date.