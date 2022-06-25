William Edward Warmerdam, “Coach Warmer”, passed away in his home in Aptos with his beloved wife of 63 years Pat by his side. He was 82 years old. Bill was born on December 1, 1939 to William and Belva (Hill) Warmerdam in Hanford, California. Bill grew up in the San Joaquin Valley before making Aptos his forever place to have a home. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, avid gardener, and as a most successful coach and dedicated mentor.
A devoted parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church in Aptos, Bill attended daily mass, created hundreds of rosary beads that were needed for prison ministries, and volunteered his time putting together groceries for those in need at the church food pantry.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Warmerdam and his four children. He is also survived by his sisters Jeanne Vander Poel (Pete- preceded in death), Barbara (Jake) Van Ruiten and by his sister-in-law Leslie (Steve) Mouser.
A funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church (7600 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003) on Saturday, July 9th beginning at 10:30 am. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at the church on the evening of Friday, July 8th beginning at 7:30 pm.
An act of charity can be made to the Food Panty at Resurrection Catholic Church or Bobby Salazar Memorial c/o Aptos High School or to your favorite charity.