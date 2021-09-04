Heaven welcomed a spirited soul on August 16, 2021. The day William Charles Stites left us to start a new journey.
Born to Charles Stites and Betty Merryfield on June 13, 1958 in Wasco, California. He was the cherished baby brother to two older sisters. Charlie spend his childhood in Exeter, California. Following high school he worked as a mechanic in local packing houses and entered Estes Institute of Cosmetology in the late 80's. Upon graduation he worked for Hair People in Visalia for many years. He was also employed by Care Medical and Rite Aid Drug Store, from which he retired in 2010.
Charlie met the love of his life, John Lawrence, 25 years ago. Together they built a beautiful life. They enjoyed travel, antique hunting, and decorating their home with their one of a kind finds. Charlie amazed us all with his ability to find a broken furniture piece on the side of the road and turn it into an absolute work of art. It was this talent that he shared with those he loved.
He was known for his sharp wit and keen sense of humor. A story was told of him doing a picky client's hair and Charlie telling her that he had scissors and a comb, not a magic wand. Classic Charlie.
We are all saddened by the loss of such a unique man but we know that he has found his peace. Every story and joke will be remembered. Every warm hug will be thought of each day.
Charlie is predeceased by his sister Shirley Kyle and grandchild Justin Owens Lawrence. He is survived by his husband John Lawrence, his parents, and his sister Barbara Johnson. He is also survived by two daughters, Heather Alves (Manuel) and Dawn Lawrence as well as nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many loving extended family members and best friends Jeanette Brichta and Stacey Castro.
Services are under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel. A private family viewing will be held at the chapel. Public church services will be held on September 10, 2021 at 10:30 am at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Hanford with burial to follow at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, California.
Family and Friends are invited to view Charlies legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
