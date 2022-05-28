Bill Maccagno died April 16, 2022, at his home in Arroyo Grande, California, at the age of 86. He was the son of John and Hazel Maccagno of Armona, who predeceased him. Bill worked at Maccagnos Bakery from the age of 16 to 25 years old. Bill and his first wife, Wanda Finley (deceased) moved from Hanford to Grover Beach with their two sons to open his own bakery in 1965. After working 48 years in the bakery business, he retired in 2003.
He is survived by his sons, Kirk (Lisa) of Paso Robles and Craig (Racquel) of St. Augustine, Florida; sisters, Dorothy Larrouy, of Palmdale, and Norma Hahn, of Hanford; wife, Betty, of Arroyo Grande; stepdaughters, Julie LaGrandeur, of Pittsburg, CA, and Brenda Mathews (Dave) of San Diego; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request no services will be held.