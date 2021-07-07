Wayne Melvin Lawrence passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home in Hanford, CA. Wayne was born March 14, 1928, in Tagus Ranch, Tulare, CA to Lyle and Frances Lawrence.
Wayne graduated from Tulare High in 1946. There he developed his love for sports and discovered his athleticism. He could be found on the tennis court, basketball court and football field. Wayne was honored to be named tennis valley champion.
After high school he continued to excel in sports and developed his love for golf. He was an active member of the Kings Country Club for over 60 years. Wayne loved competition, especially on the course. His usually younger competitors were always impressed with his talents and strived to keep pace. He loved to travel to golf tournaments and played through his 80's. His love and appreciation for the game and fondness for the Country Club was endless. Hanging in his den is a photograph of the Kings Country Clubs 18th hole which gave him an opportunity to live in the memories he created on the course.
Wayne had a vision over 25 years ago to create and cultivate a business that would give men and women an opportunity to express themselves artistically, further their education and provide a future for their family. Lawrence and Company College of Cosmetology has graduated hundreds of students and helped fulfill the dreams of many. Wayne's selflessness, passion and love for his neighbors and community is still present in the school today.
Some of Wayne's happiest and most cherished memories were spending time with his family and friends, especially during the holidays. Wayne maintained his quick wit, great memory, inquisitive personality and love for conversation, keeping those around him on their toes.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Frances Lawrence, his brother Lyle Lawrence, his sister Lucile Sherman, his son John Lawrence and daughter Joni Marciano.
Wayne leaves behind his loving wife Rachel of 62 years; his daughters, Judy (Chris) Vincent, Jean Lawrence and son Judd Lawrence; his son in law, Anthony Marciano, grandchildren, Haley (Jeff) Kandarian, Colby (Tammy) Brown, Barkley (Travis) Day, Dalton Lawrence and his great grandchildren, Vivian Brown, Sam Brown, Dylan Kandarian, Blake Kandarian, Adisen Day and many treasured extended family members. Family, friends, and others whose lives Wayne touched are invited to Whitehurst McNamara Funeral home, Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Grangeville Cemetery and a celebration of life at Kings Country Club.
