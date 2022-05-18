Walter Neal Flanigan, 94, formerly of Avenal, CA passed away on April 21, 2022. Walter, known as Bud, was born on November 14, 1927 to Elda Marie and Walter C Flanigan in Meridian, Idaho. He had two brothers,Harry and Arnold and two sisters, Verna and Dollie Lee. When Bud was 5 the family moved to Avenal which at the time was an oil boomtown where the town was made up of tents.
Bud attended Avenal Elementary and Avenal High School. While in high school Bud and Bob Keller were the only two students who had cars and he was very proud of that fact.
During his youth and during the summers Bud had various occupations including a baker in the Avenal Bakery; a pin setter for Avenal Bowl; carpenter; sheep herding in Mariposa; mechanic and would often visit his Dads business Avenal TV and Radio and watched him work and learned to repair tvs and radios.
One of his greatest accomplishments was when he helped deliver his sister, Dollie Lee's son, David, at his home in Avenal, while Bud was in his 20's.
He met his first wife, Catherine Germond, in a high school printing class. After Bud graduated high school they eloped and were married. Bud was 17 and Catherine was 15. They had three sons; Michael, Rick and John.
Bud also owned a Shell gas station for a while in Avenal before he was employed at Huffman Oil. When Huffman Oil was bought by Standard Oil they had one opening and two employees so they tossed a coin and Bud won the toss and got the job. He was employed with Standard Oil until his retirement.
Bud and Catherine were married for 47 years and lived in Avenal until her death in 1992.
Shortly after Catherines death Bud met Carole Lee Rose who had three sons; Chris, Craig and Ken. They married in 1993 and moved to Lemoore. They were married for 29 years.
Bud was predeceased by his parents, Elda Marie and Walter C Flanigan; sister, Dollie Lee Hagans; brother, Arnold Flanigan; wife Catherine Flanigan; daughter-in-law, Linda Flanigan and grandson, James Flanigan.
He is survived by his wife Carole Lee Flanigan; brother Harry Flanigan; sister Verna McInvaille; sons Michael Flanigan; Rick (Madeline) Flanigan; John (Carmen) Flanigan; Step-sons Chris (Pilar) Rose; Craig(Noriko)Rose; Ken (Nicole) Rose; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Graveside services are on May 25, 2022 at 10 am at Pleasant Valley Cemetery(Coalinga), 40411-40417 Calaveras Ave, Coalinga, CA 93210
Phone 559 935-1250