Walter N. Miller passed away peacefully on June 28, 2022 at his home in Crescent City, California, at the age of 79. He was surrounded by his wife and friends from church while they prayed the rosary as he left this earthly life.
He was born on July 16th, 1942 to Walter O. Miller and Georganne Miller. Walter grew up in Hanford, attending middle school at Kings River Hardwick and graduated from Hanford High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy and learned to fly a T-28B aircraft. Upon returning home he attended California State University, Fresno and graduated with a Bachelors Degree and eventually a Master's Degree in Public Health.
In 1973 he obtained his contractor's license and built the Hotel Mission De Oro in Santa Nella, California. He then started building and managing apartment complexes locally. Some of his favorite projects were renovating the Opera House in downtown Hanford and helping with the expanding The First Christian Church. He enjoyed the church project because his parents were long time members and his dad was able to work along his side. Another interesting project he was hired for was renovating of the Taoist Temple for the Wing Family. He was instrumental in making Taoist Temple open to the public for the community to enjoy. His last local project before moving to Crescent City, CA was help build the Kings Art Center.
He lived in Crescent City for 35 years and the last 20 years with his wife Elisa Maria Miller.
Walt had a love for hunting, fishing, traveling and red wine. He loved listening to music, was an avid reader, and appreciated beautiful views of nature.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents Walter O. Miller and Georganne Miller and his sister Marlene Miller.
Walt is survived by his wife, Elisa Maria Miller and his three daughters Tiffany Carrillo (Mark Carrillo), Summer Miller (Steve Grant), and Ashley Miller. He has three lovely grandchildren Mikaela and Marlee Carrillo and Harrison M. Grant.
