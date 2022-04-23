Ed as he was known by many, passed away at the age of 83 in Fresno California.
He was born in Hanford, California, and the first-born child to Walter R. and Ruth E. Potter of Avenal, California.
Ed grew up in Avenal right along side with his two siblings Harold and Mary, until he moved to Clifton Hill, Missouri to live with his Uncle Ralph and Aunt Elsie. He graduated from Clifton Hill High School and upon graduation he joined the United States Navy where he was stationed in Okinawa Japan. After serving two years in the Navy, Ed returned to Missouri where he worked a few different jobs and made friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Ed decided to move back to California to be closer to his family and doing that is when he met his future wife, Barbara. They were married July 14, 1968, in Reno Nevada, then established a home in Firebaugh California. Ed was a simple man with simple needs. He learned a solid work ethic from his Father and Uncle, and always believed if you worked hard all your needs would be met.
Ed always put family first, enjoyed every get to together that could be arranged, since his siblings had families of their own. Eds second love was work, he took a job in Firebaugh with Meyer Equipment in their parts department. He developed the mentality, that the only thing we have to give was service, to his customers which was instilled from the Owner Walt Meyer, Ed respected Mr. Meyer. In 1974 Ed moved the family to Lemoore, California and took a Parts Manager position with Kings County Equipment. He enjoyed everyday working with his fellow employees, customers, and building lifelong relationships. In 2009 Ed took a position at the age of 71, with Quality Machinery Center, until he retired at the age of 80.
Lions Club International was Eds release and he enjoyed every moment over the past 50 plus years. The Hanford Breakfast Lions Members were his second family meeting every Wednesday morning and working events together to raise money for families in need.
Ed was proceeded in death by his Parents Walter and Ruth Potter, Stepmother Ernestine Potter, Uncle Ralph (Elsie) Potter, Aunt Marry Ann (Charlie) Shores, Brother Harold Potter, Nephew Todd Potter, Niece Michelle Lewis, In-Laws Ina Mae and Reid Roberts, and Stepsister Ronnett Koons.
Ed is survived by, is Wife Barbara for the past 54 years (Hanford), Son Brian, Daughter-in Law Leah (Lemoore), Granddaughter Tyler Potter (Clovis), Granddaughter Amanda Potter (Chico), Sister Mary Morris and Brother-in Law Marlin Morris (Hanford), Sister-in Law Joyce Potter (Elk Grove), Stepsister Arlene Lewis (Clovis), Cousin Robert Brown (Lodi), Nephew Matt Morris (Oceano), Nephew Marc Morris (Clovis), Nephew Quinn Potter (Galt), Niece Gianna Potter (Elk Grove), Brother-in-Law Mike Roberts (Oklahoma), Brother-in-Law Don Roberts and Sister-in-Law Ann Roberts (Los Banos)
The Family will be scheduling a Celebration of Life in early August, so all family members can attend.
The Family would also like to thank Andrea and the entire staff at Evergreen Care Home, for all the help they gave Ed during his stay.