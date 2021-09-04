Viola "Vi " Mae Wilkins Roberts of Lemoore went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on August 20, 2021. Viola was born in Baltimore, MD on April 5, 1933 to Carl and Bertha Wilkins. Her family moved to Patuxent River, MD in 1945 and she attended junior high and high school in Great Mills, MD, graduating in 1951.
After marrying in 1951, Viola had 5 children and she adored all of them. Viola began working at Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center in 1954 to help with finances. That began a career with the government which lasted until November 1990 when she retired from NAS Lemoore after working there for 26 years (23 years in Central Files and almost 3 years in The Security Department). She also worked part time as an EEO Counselor at NAS Lemoore for the Civilian Personnel Department until 1998 after retirement from civil service.
She began taking piano lessons at age 8 and was the church organist at First United Methodist Church in Lemoore from 1968 until 2014. When they found she could play the piano, she agreed until they could find someone else, which led to over 40 years as an organist (they probably stopped looking for someone else). She started working part time as the Administrative Assistant for the Lemoore First United Methodist Church in 1996 until March 31, 2013. She also volunteered as the Financial Secretary shortly after and ran Lemoore Christian Aid for many years. At almost 80 years old at the time, she felt it was time to step down. She was married to Joe Roberts, her one true love since 1999. They were very happily married until his passing in 2016.
Viola is survived by her 4 children: Deborah Lynn Long of Hanford, Dana Alan Long of PA, Robert Kevin Long of Springville and Bobbi Carol Long of Hanford, her sister Carol Ann Herbert of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Roberts, son Gary Martin and her brother Eugene Hamilton Wilkins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Lemoore First United Methodist Church. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Lemoore First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Bush St., Lemoore, CA 93245. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
