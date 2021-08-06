Vincent Christopher Garcia (Chente), 48 Hanford CA was called to Heaven on Saturday July 31,2021. He was born October 20, 1972, in Corcoran CA to Feliciano S Garcia (Father) and Rosalie Lucy Garcia (Mother). He was married on October 18, 2008, Chico CA, at the Bidwell Mansion to Judith Gonzalez Garcia.
He received his education and certification and worked as an EMT, but ultimately he decided to peruse the beauty business as a Cosmetologist and join the family Business, then in 2012 he started at “FADED” barber Shop with Carlos Avalos, who would fast become like a brother to him, he had such a passion for his profession he became one of the premier cosmetologists in his community, he was known as “The Barber.” He was always generous with his service and loyal to his clients, he would never turn anybody down even if they did not have the money to pay for a haircut. It is apparent that he was loved by many shown by the many flower cards and support for his wife and children all of the condolences and prayers that were expressed from the community at the candlelight vigil and balloon release. Vince was a wonderful caring father his children were always his top priority. He loved being around family and made sure his children were around all their uncle and aunts and would make sure they attended family functions, he was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, and Grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Judith Garcia Hanford CA, his children: Juvenal Zavala ,Savanna Denise Garcia (Chicago), Marissa Adrianna Garcia (Hanford) Giovanni Alonzo Garcia (Hanford), Damian Alexander Garcia (Hanford), Camilla Rosalie Garcia (Hanford),Aria and Ezra. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Noah Michael Santiago, Dominic Casanova Santiago, Jasiah Santiago, Adriel Salomon Garcia
He leaves his siblings: Rosalie L. Smith (Floyd), Martha K Gutierrez (David), Jesse P Garcia (Caroline Deceased), Johnny P. Garcia,(Shirley), Lorenzo F. Garcia, Richard Garcia, Henrietta Carranza(Sandra) ,Felicia Garcia,(Everett) Joel J. Garcia. In-Laws: Eliseo Gonzalez (Father In-Law), Delfina Gonzalez (Mother In-Law),Leticia Frutos (Paulo) , Eliseo Gonzalez Jr, Omar Gonzalez, Yesenia Solano (Armando), Isabel Gonzalez(Carlos),Gabriela Gonzalez(Fernando) as well as countless nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Vincent was preceded in death by Feliciano S Garcia (Father) 04 05 2017 and Rosalie Lucy Garcia (Mother) January 31, 2017 Feliciano Garcia Jr (Brother) February 02, 2019, Sylvia J Razo (Sister) January 4, 2016
Vince enjoyed getting together with his family sharing memories of growing up, he also had a great sense of humor the family would like to share some of the nicknames he was known for, in high school he was known as “Bashful”, his In-Laws called him “Sammy” and his Nephews and Nieces called him “Lord Farquaad” and his brothers and sisters called him “Playa” his favorite team was The Washington Redskins “Redskins Foreever!!”
Services for Vincent will take place Monday, August 16, 2021 at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford. Viewing will be from 11:00am - 1:00pm and Funeral Service will start at 1:00pm. Contact info if needed (559) 587-0808
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.