Vicky Jayne Winder Crosswell passed in peace, July 13, 2021, at Community Medical Regional Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was called home after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Vicky was born in Jackson Michigan on September 13, 1945, to John and Janice Winder. She loved spending time on the family farm with Grandpa Marr on Mudd Lake, Brooklyn Michigan. The family moved to Oroville California in 1957, where Vicky graduated Orville High School, and graduated from Cosmetology School.
Vicky settled in Hanford California in 1971 and while raising four kids was the successful owner of the Nail Charmer. She was an active member in the Kings Guild and the Parents Club at Hanford Christian School. In Vickys words, her greatest accomplishment was that of being a loving mother and wonderful grandmother.
Vicky was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother Doug, and grandson Derek. She is survived by her brother Jack (Joy) Winder of Michigan and sister Star (Jim) Roettger of Oroville. She is also survived by her children Todd (Tracy) Crosswell, Johnna (Tommy Majors) Crosswell, Suzanne (Scott) Silva, Jason (Caroline) Crosswell. Vickys legacy continues on through 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday August 6, 2021, at 9:30am at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona California. The celebration of life will be held at the Hanford Fraternal Hall immediately following at 1015 N 10th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230. Flowers can be sent to the Cemetery at 10428 14th Ave. Armona, CA 93202.
The family of Vicky Crosswell would like to recognize the teams at City of Hope (Dr. Zain and staff), UCSF (Dr. Abdulhaq and staff), as well as Dr. William Holvik. We are so grateful and blessed to have had you all on our side in this fight against Leukemia. Memorial contributions may be made to City of Hope in honor of Vicky Jayne Crosswell.
