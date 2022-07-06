On June 16, 2022, Vicki Lee Miller passed from this world unexpectedly just nine days shy of her sixty fifth birthday.
Born in Reedley, CA, Vicki's family spent time in New York before settling back into the Central Valley on the family farm in Hanford. After graduating from Hanford High School, Vicki married Paul Miller and traveled to Germany and Colorado before making her way home to California eventually settling in Visalia.
Finding joy in anything that had to do with friends or family, Vicki enjoyed family trips to the coast, taking her grandkids to the movies, spoiling her dog Charlie, and singing her favorite karaoke songs.
Vicki retired from Tulare County Superior Court in October of 2021, as a Systems IT Administrator, after a devoted forty-year career. Here she forged many friendships with those she considered nearest and dearest to heart.
She is survived by her mother, Clella and father, Joe West. As well as her sister, Tracy Kruse (and her husband Mark); brother, Stephen Ellis; daughters, Valerie Walker (and her husband Cliff) and Rachel Overstreet; sons, Cody Miller and Dakota Tenhet; and eight grandchildren whom she cherished greatly. Vicki also leaves behind all those she touched with her presence; numerous friends, family and loved ones.
Vicki was a gentle soul who, despite living through the difficult ups and downs that can often accompany life on this Earth, chose to live everyday with compassion, kindness, and love. Never one to shy away from offering help, or support, to those around her she was often a source of comfort and reassurance to those in times of need. A truly beautiful human being.
A celebration of Vicki's life will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 12:00pm 1:00pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, located at 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA 93277, with a viewing taking place prior from 11:00am to 12:00pm.