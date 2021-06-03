Our beloved Veronica entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Veronica was born in Hanford, California on March 12, 1944, to Frank and Virginia Castro. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1962. Veronica married the love of her life, Leo Parolini, on June 13, 1964, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. They spent 57 wonderful years together.
Veronicas primary focus in life was her family. She had a deep love for the Lord and a passion for her Catholic faith. She loved traveling with her beloved husband. Veronica was known for her generosity, her giving and selfless nature, and her heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Veronica is survived by her husband, Leo Parolini; her daughter, Renee Pratt and husband Randy; her sons, Tim Parolini and wife Kim, and Bert Parolini and wife Susan; her six grandchildren, Jaylene (Pratt) Bischel and husband Jeremy, Josh Parolini and wife Kylee, Carley Pratt, Justin Parolini, Alexandra (Parolini) Avila and husband Aaron, and Brooke Parolini; and her great-grandchildren, Mckenna Silva, Jaxlynn Bischel, Parker Parolini, and Baby Bischel due August 2021. She is also survived by many brother- and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Veronica was preceded in death by her father, Frank Castro; her mother, Virginia Castro; and her sister, Diana (Castro) Warmerdam.
A rosary is scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:00am with a Memorial Mass to follow at The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Laton, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Veronica Parolini to Valley Childrens Hospital or Saint Jude Childrens Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.