Vera Lois Uyeyama passed away on January 11, 2022 in Hanford after a long battle with Alzheimers Disease.
Vera was born on February 18, 1943 in Ardmore, OK but has been a part of Kings County since she moved with her husband, Dr. Bill Uyeyama, DDS, in 1968. She worked as a beloved and knowledgeable RN at Hanford Community Hospital in the ICU and at Avenal State Prison for many years.
She was a hard worker, avid reader, talented decorator, superb cook, tender of plants, had a huge heart for animals, especially cats, but most of all, was a loving mother and grandmother. She was affectionately called Amah by her grandchildren. She was beyond generous and fiercely loyal to her family and loved ones. She absolutely loved babies and Elvis music, knew how to make someone feel loved through a home cooked meal, and had a smile to light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orpha and Fitzhugh Lee Morris, and all of her siblings; Mildred, Peggy, Margaret, Robert, Frank, Mary, and George.
She is survived by her husband Bill of 55 years, her children Rachel (Steven), Jennifer (Mark), and Andrew (Andrea), grandchildren Jacqueline (Corey), Joshua (Chloe), William, Taira, Liam, Riley, and Remi and great-grandchildren Caleb and London.
A Memorial Service will take place on May 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lemoore Seventh-day Adventist Church 1035 E Hanford Armona Rd Lemoore, CA 93245. There will be a luncheon following the service at the same location.