Velma Louise Coelho of Riverdale passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 at the age of 90. She leaves behind a large, loving family with roots that now spread across North America, from California to Texas, New York, Massachusetts, and Canada.
Velma was born in Lemoore on October 19, 1931 to A.P. and Virginia Oliveira. She attended Lemoore High School and after graduation went to work at the local bank. In 1951, she married dairyman Joe F. Coelho and dedicated her life to her family and their growing farm. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Riverdale, as well as several Portuguese fraternal organizations, and was active in the Portuguese community.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband Joe F. Coelho, and siblings Tony Oliveira, Mary Trigueiro, John Oliveira, Willie Oliveira, Lena Bettencourt, and Alvin Oliveira. She is survived by her four children: John Coelho and wife Veronica of Laton, Joe Coelho and wife Bonnie of Riverdale, Susan Yevick and husband David of Ontario, Canada, Jerry Coelho and wife Merces of Riverdale; 23 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; sisters Virginia Soares and Nancy Rocha.
Recitation of Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church in Riverdale. Burial will follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, PO Box 335, Riverdale, CA 93656.