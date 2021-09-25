Valentina Vega, 45, died September 6, 2021. Val had lived in Lemoore since the 2nd grade. She loved to travel, and be with family. She took care of anyone who needed help. Most of all she loved her babies, especially her grandbabies that she adored so much.
She has gone to join her dad Jerry Jeff, her grandmother Francita Valentina Nieto, her nephew Larry V. Rubio, and her fiancé Kenneth B. Quair. She leaves behind her kids: Yvette, Jackie, Kendra, Lamarr, and Lucy Quair, Christina Ramire, Tima and Tulachi Rubio, and Alexia Bearrunner, her Grandbabies Pops (Esai Gonzalez), Kenneth Gonzalez, Helena Gonzalez and her granddaughter on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her mother Nelda F. Jeff, her father Clyde Vega, and all of her brothers and sisters: Jerry Peter Jeff Jr, Mike Anthony Jeff, Tammy Jean Ignacio, Fatima Ann Cota, Tina Marie Jeff, Jake Hunter, Jacob Jeff, and Jarrold Jeff.
Funeral Services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
