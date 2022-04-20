Trucia Helene Hedge passed away at age 76 after a brief illness with family members by her side. Trucia was the proud mother of two children and the grandmother to six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin. Trucia was well-loved in her small town.
While Trucias family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Her children invite the community to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony.
It will take place at First Baptist Church Cambria, Ca on April 26th at 12:30pm.