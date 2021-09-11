Tressa Jean DeBoer, 84, of Moscow passed away on Sunday, August 29th. Tressa was born in Groningen, the Netherlands to Derk and Trientje Dik on December 26, 1936. In February 1953, when she was 16, her parents moved to Michigan. She learned English while working for a family. She then went into nurses training and worked at Pine Rest. During her time there, she met Garry DeBoer, a fellow nurse. They were married and moved to California, with a few years in Oregon. She raised her children and spent many years doing childcare. In 1976 she became a citizen. In 2003 Garry and Tressa moved to Moscow, Idaho to be near their daughter and family. At the time of her death she had been a widow for 13 years.
Tressa is survived by her children, Richard (Kim) of Calumet, Iowa, Kathy (Wes) Michaels of Troy, Idaho, Timothy (Sheila) of Suffolk, Virginia; her 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her sisters Tina (Gary) Sturrus and Swanee (Dick) Kooistra of Michigan; her sisters-in-law Joanne and Katherine DeBoer of Moscow; her special cousin John (Anne) Booy of Buena Park, California. She was preceded in death by her husband Garry and son Billy.
A memorial service will be held at 1PM on September 15th at Shorts Funeral Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made in Tressas name to Good Samaritan Moscow Village, 640 Eisenhower St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com
