Tony R Nunes 91 of Lemoore passed away early Sunday morning, at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Camden,Ca. Tony lived most of his life in the Local area. He was a self employed Dairy man for many years. He then retired from Contadina in 1994. Tony served in the United States Army from May 1951 to March 1953. He was a PFC receiving the combat infantry Badge 9th. Infantry/Korean service medal/ SVC Stars and the United Nations service medal. Tony had a very strong work ethic, he was always there to lend a helping hand. He protected and provided for his family and above all held his wifes heart in highest regard. He will forever be in our hearts.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jeanette Nunes. 4 daughters Carolyn Wilson (Ed) of Oregon, Cathleen Garcia, Diane Grigsby (Leon), Janet Polk (William ) all of Lemoore. 9 Grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel , 420 West D St. on Friday, December 17th from 8:30 am to 9:30 am with Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Peters Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
