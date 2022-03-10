Tony Mendes, born on May 30, 1928, of Riverdale CA passed away with family by his side on Wednesday February 23, 2022. A veteran of the Korean Conflict (war) 1950-1952.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents Antonio & Maria Mendes, brothers Edward & Manuel, son Alan Eugene, and daughter-in-law Janiece. He is survived by his wife Phyllis; sons Antonio (Terry), Michael (Margaret), and Richard, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and brother Lewis (Margaret).
Services will be on March 15, 2022 at 10am at St. Peters in Lemoore, CA.