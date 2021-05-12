Tomasa Morales, 97, of Hanford passed away May 9, 2021. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 12, from 4-6 PM at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will begin Thursday, May 13, at 10:00 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial following in Lemoore Cemetery.

