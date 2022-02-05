Hubert Toby Markle was born on January 21, 1960, and passed away on January 29, 2022, in Visalia, CA. He grew up in Riverdale, CA where he went to high school and played football and was a boxer. He was the protector of the family, and everyone knew him around Riverdale.
After high school, he lived in Lemoore, CA for a short time, but then became a longtime resident of Hanford, CA.
Toby worked for Collins Land Leveling with his father, Bobby, for a few years. Later Toby found his passion for driving semi-trucks hauling whatever paid the bills. Over the years, Toby drove for Jr. Neves out of Stratford, CA, The Hanford Icehouse, Jim Chism Trucking, Verdegaal Brothers Morris Proctor out of Corcoran, CA, Valley Pacific Fuels, G&G Trucking driving and managing, Ron Campbell, Terry Johnson Trucking, and most recently for Rosa Farms.
Toby loved talking trucks, driving trucks, meeting new people, making new friends, his five dogs, going to the dunes, going fast, talking about fixings things up, racing, fishing, seeing his kids and grandkids, riding Harley's with Mary Elizabeth and his sister Jenny and her husband, Bill and brother Martin, going to the mountains, talking on the phone to family and friends, church services with
Mary Elizabeth, but most of all Toby loved life. He was fun to be around. He was such a character.
Toby is survived by his beloved Mary Elizabeth Mercado of 14 years, his mother Mary Markle of Hanford; sister Virgina (Jenny) Atkins, husband Bill of Visalia; brother Martin Markle, wife Leslye of Hanford; daughter Blair Mitchell 38 of Spartan, MO, husband Robert from Missouri; son Toby (TJ) Markle 37 of Hanford. David Markle 35 of Hanford; Kyle Markle 31, wife Crystal of Lemoore, and Paul Markle 31 of Hanford. Toby was a fun and caring uncle to his nieces and nephews, Corrinne Cherry 31 of Exeter (Virginia) and Cierra Dean 35 of Jacksonville, AL (Virginia); Collin Markle 25 of Terre Haute, IN (Martin); John Anderson 33 of Yukon, Ok (Martin), and Ashley Hightower 35 of Poughkeepsie, NY (Martin). He loved his grandchildren and was a proud grandpa to his seven grandchildren Breanna Mitchell 12 (Blair), Bristol Mitchell 9 (Blair); Makayla Markle 13 (TJ); Davin Markle 13 (David), Brylee Markle 11 (David); River Markle 6 (Kyle), and Kash Markle 2 (Kyle). Toby was preceded in death by his father Bobby Markle of Hanford in 2008.
There will be a memorial mass on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church. A celebration of life on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Toby's story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.
