We're all mourning the loss of our patriarch. You knew him as Tim Folks. Although we watched him try like hell, doing things like chemo, radiation, a strict diet and more, lung cancer finally got him at age 81.
Mostly for the last 25 years or so, he was a fixture at the kitchen island of his wife and childhood sweetheart Carol, listening to whoever'd be over that day while he played solitaire. Card playing was the gentle white noise that pacified his active mindat least it seemed that way. Through hand-after-hand, he'd be listening to life's music playing in that Lemoore house that they bought in 1971: a friend's troubled workday, family joys or drama, or someone's take on whatever national political B.S. that was going at the time. Occasionally, he'd stop, look up, and say something and usually we'd all have a better way of seeing whatever it was.
Although you'll have a hard time believing it, over the years, Tim literally wore the faces off of a hundred-and-something kings and queens and jacks from those Bicycle playing card decks, his favorite brand, and we've got maybe a dozen or more of his filled-up notebooks of card game scores to prove it. So just imagine all the things he spoke into all of us. We're all missing that.
Tim was raised in the hills out west of Coalinga, in Priest Valley. To get a picture in your mind of that type of rural living, envision how things were back in the 50's, but then take away the box T.V.'s and the reliable cars, and down-the-street grocery stores and whatnot. Replace all that with a mom who cooked dinner with whatever one of her boys might have hunted down (a buck or a boar, usually), add firewood splitting of cords and cords of oak or pinewood in the chill mountain air, fixing the old tractor, and things like that. A lot of times, you'd only know what you'd be doing that day by what the weather decided.
After all the snitches got off the school bus, Mel the bus driver (who was also a neighbor fellow from a couple canyons down Highway 198), would let 13-year-old Tim and a couple other boys smoke in the back seat on the way home. He kept with the cigs all the way to the 80's when he switched to cigars. Then when he hit his 50's, he just stopped.
Tim met Carol Nielsen, a full-blooded Danish girl of 15 who lived out in the country on the west side of Lemoore, when he was 15, too. In 1956 (age 16), he bought a $100 '41 Chevy Special Deluxe coupe for him and Carol to go on dates in. Young love being what it is (you remember, I'm sure), who knows the stories that that old car might tell. Years later, the engine finally cracked, so it spent a couple decades sitting in the Folks' family junk pile out in the middle of those Priest Valley hills. Then in the 70's, Tim and his young son Mike and his pretty-much-adopted-son Grady finally fished it out with a cable so that they all could get it running again. In the year 2000, Tim gifted that car to his first grandchild, 10-year-old Adam. It was only two years ago that Grady finally got it restored, and the Hanford Sentinel did a couple of nice articles with pictures of Tim and Carol back in it.
For decades, Tim worked out in the fields, farming for J.G. Boswell Company. That's how he provided for Carol and his kids, Mike, Leslie, and Sharon. One day, he was out in the shop in Corcoran, working away and minding his own business. He overheard some nearby Hispanic coworkers arguing about who could eat the hottest chili peppers. Tim set his tools down and walked over to them and told them that he could eat hotter chiles than all of them. Of course, they all took his $100 bet. So the next day at lunch, one of the Hispanic guys broke out a paper bag with a bunch of fresh, ghost chile peppers, and it was on.
All five of them took turns with those peppers. Tim could see the other guys tactically taking the smallest ones. But when it was his turn, he made sure that they saw him just grab whatever was closest big, medium, or small. As they chewed and swallowed, the other guys would grimace and crow out noises like girly shrieks and cuss words and more. But when it was Tim's turn, he just ate his chiles like they were popcorn.
Hell yes, it burned, just as bad or maybe even worse than his professional competitors. But even with Dante's Inferno churning away in his mouth and belly, Tim just set there passively, looking kindly about the table with an occasional laugh or a smile. Of course, he won.
Ten-times-over, Tim was a man's man. But not the kind that walks into a room taking up too much space and you get tired of being around. He was more like a quiet sage of a guy who had paid his dues, but didn't bother to make sure everyone knew. Still, we all did. If you ever needed anything, you knew who to call.
Timothy Charles Folks, Tim, the youngest of four children born to Marjorie Teeters and Nathan Folks, passed away on January 1, 2022 at his home in Lemoore following a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and love the of his life, his wife of 61 years, Carol Folks; three children, Mike Folks, Leslie (Dave) Edmonds, Sharon (Steve) McGinnis and his pretty-much adopted son Grady Harp; six grandchildren Adam (Britt) Edmonds, Emily Edmonds, Tommy (Korie) Edmonds, Allison McGinnis, Samantha McGinnis, and Jacob Folks; three great-grandchildren Adalie, Austen, and Arlo Edmonds. Tim was preceded in death by his sisters Eula Beatty and Marlene Loftis and is survived by his brother George Folks. Tim had several nieces and nephews.
Born in Santa Clara, California, and raised in Coalinga and the hills of Priest Valley, California, Tim was a hard-working farmer by trade, retiring from J.G. Boswell Company.
Memorial and celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. If you want to be a part of that, email us at 007@sbcglobal.net. And if you'd like to honor the memory of Papa Tim, or even any other stand-up guy like him, give a small donation in his name to one of his favorite causes, Tunnels to Towers at https://t2t.org.
